Talent is one of those issues that will require a multipronged approach to address. With Wisconsin home to an aging population and not nearly enough workers to fill all the open positions, employers and organizations will need to continue to get creative, whether through drawing new residents to the state or pursuing technology solutions to bridge the gap. It’s a problem the NEW Manufacturing Alliance recognized long before today, and though its areas of concentration have expanded, it has maintained an unwavering focus on helping manufacturers attract and retain the talent they need.
NEWMA marked its 15-year anniversary June 6, and yes Executive Director Ann Franz and other stakeholders and leaders took some time to celebrate, but they also remain focused on the future and know that if anything, the talent crunch has deepened since 2006. “It’s still bad, but how bad could it have been if we hadn’t done anything?” Franz said. It was fun to write this month’s cover story and to look back on what NEWMA has accomplished — a lot — and what work lies ahead.
I could relate when Franz said she knew almost nothing about manufacturing when she walked into her role with NEWMA. I felt the same way when I started writing about manufacturing and spent some time employing the fake-it-till-you-make-it approach. I’ve come a long way in my nearly five years with Insight and NEWMA has lapped me many times over with all it has achieved.
Turn to page 8 to read my cover story — and take a moment to appreciate the incredible photos by Insight’s talented lead designer Bryan Aschenbrenner. Special thanks to all the past All Stars who participated in our photo shoots and were good sports about being wrapped in extension cords.
Talent is tied to nearly every story we write at Insight, including MaryBeth Matzek’s Education & Training story on page 20 looking at Wisconsin’s new Apprentice Navigator program that’s designed to provide a smoother connection for individuals seeking to become apprentices — who earn an average annual salary of $80,000 upon completion of their program. Talent also underlies the issue of supply chain, which my story on page 17 examines. Harry Moser, founder of the Reshoring Initiative, says every employer should have an apprenticeship program and society needs to celebrate apprentices and skilled workers with the same fervor we apply to Ivy League grads.
The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference is just a few months away and will feature a keynote from author and motivational speaker Dr. Rick Rigsby. Register now at manufacturingfirst.com and plan to attend the event Oct. 27 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.
I look forward to seeing you there!