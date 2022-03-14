Needless to say, that term has changed a lot in my lifetime. The computer whizzes of the 1980s were in a league of their own, but today our lives are so high-tech that knowing how to program one’s DVR and mastering nanoscale 3D printing are not mutually exclusive. In a business world that at least for a few more years is still dominated by folks who aren’t digital natives, we start by embracing what matters most. And what matters to Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers today is improving efficiency.
Technology can help us do just that. It’s actually a revolution — the fourth industrial one — and it is accelerating rapidly in 2022 thanks to technology that’s much more affordable and accessible, a pandemic that has prompted us all to step up our tech games and a workforce shortage that requires plants everywhere to think differently. This month’s cover story takes a look at the results of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s latest research effort — the 2021 Industry 4.0 Needs, Skills & Talent Survey, conducted in partnership with Microsoft and St. Norbert College. It examines not only the Industry 4.0 trends and needs in our region, but the opportunities that exist here to make taking the tech plunge less daunting.
One of those resources is the Wisconsin Internet of Things Council. In December, I made the beautiful drive from Neenah to Sheboygan Falls for my first-ever WIoT Council symposium, where in between moments of feeling a little out of my league, I gathered at least five IOM story ideas. Two of those — a Q&A with Jeremy Udovich and Sala Sander from the council’s leadership and “Insight From” Kohler Co.’s Nicole Cowell, who eloquently elucidated the differences between “security” and “privacy” during one of the symposium sessions — can be found in this issue, on pages 11 and 20, respectively. I hope their wisdom will spark ideas and connections for you like it did for me.
And when everyone in the industry isn’t talking I4.0, they might be talking about inflation. In this month’s Back Office feature, Jessica Thiel talks to experts from our region who are trying to get their arms around this issue from the supermarket to the plant floor. Turn to page 18 for our coverage.
As always, IOM is working to keep your hottest topics covered. Let me know what’s on your front burner by dropping a line to kbruns@insightonbusiness.com.