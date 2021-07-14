Working in the field with Wisconsin’s apprenticeship program, Joshua Johnson witnessed some of the headaches prospective apprentices encountered. The biggest challenge is would-be apprentices needing to find an employer to work with on their own.
Now, as director of the Wisconsin Apprenticeship System, Johnson requested to use funds from a U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Expansion grant to help prospective apprentices, who earn money while learning a new skill, whether it’s in construction or information technology.
“Our prime customer is the employer and that’s where the focus has been, and I decided we really needed to do something to help people navigate the whole process,” he says.
And with that, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development created the Apprentice Navigator program and hired five new apprentice navigators to help residents find open apprenticeship opportunities. Industry-driven, apprenticeships combine on-the-job learning with job-related classroom instruction. When apprentices graduate their program, their average wage is $80,000.
Navigators largely focus on underrepresented populations that have had historically low apprenticeship participation numbers, Johnson says. They serve as mentors, providing details of each apprenticeship program and guiding their mentees to an apprenticeship path that fits their interests.
“Apprenticeship is for everyone,” he says. “It’s all about finding the right fit for each individual. Navigators will set individuals up for success by providing them accurate tools and resources.”
When working with people interested in becoming an apprentice, the navigators:
•Guide them through the various programs to determine which apprenticeship is right for them
•Help them develop their apprenticeship portfolio
•Educate them on the qualification requirements for apprenticeship programs they are interested in
Navigators also connect and network with community members to help market, educate and promote apprenticeship programs.
“It’s all about helping build a talent pool of apprentices for employers to select from,” Johnson says.
Since the program launched in late spring, the response has been amazing, he says. “There’s a lot of people out there who want to become apprentices but are unsure how to start or what they need to do along the way. The navigator program definitely helps in those areas.”
Creating careers
Apprenticeship programs create a career pathway in traditional industries such as construction, manufacturing, and utility and service sectors, as well as emerging areas like health care, IT, finance, transportation, biotech and agriculture. Apprenticeship options have expanded in recent years, bringing more people into the program.
“At the heart of apprenticeship is that the business is investing in you — the employee. They want to provide you with the right skills to help you be successful and continually grow in what you’re doing,” Johnson says. “And you’re getting paid the whole time, unlike an internship where people hope to get paid.”
Navigator Dawn Pratt, who covers several New North counties, says the navigator program will help raise awareness about apprenticeships across the state.
“After working in the private sector doing human resources for 30 years, I always felt that registered apprenticeship was the best-kept secret to employment,” she says. “Registered apprenticeship is an additional postsecondary opportunity that can provide a family-sustaining income. This opportunity especially applies to our younger generation that does not want to be burdened with student debt.”
Johnson says the navigators will be a valuable resource for many people, including those who are looking to change industries, veterans, dislocated workers, individuals with disabilities, and people who are incarcerated or formerly incarcerated.
The system employs five navigators across Wisconsin, including one working with the Department of Corrections. Milton Rogers, the DOC navigator, connects incarcerated men and women to certified pre-apprenticeship programs prior to their release. He supports them in finding apprenticeships in their area after they leave jail or prison.
“I’m really excited to be part of the solution to reduce recidivism and provide legit paths for folks when they leave the institution,” Rogers says. “I feel like Wisconsin, of all places, could be a leader and develop a model that could be adopted nationwide.”
Johnson says he’s unfamiliar with any navigator program like the one Wisconsin offers.
“Our approach is unique in having dedicated staff who work with people looking to enter an apprenticeship program,” he says. “This effort also helps our employers who are looking for workers. We’re able to provide them with more well-prepared candidates.”