Wisconsin migration at a glance
New analysis of IRS data by the University of Wisconsin’s Division of Community Economic Development explores net migration between Wisconsin and all 49 other U.S. states. The following states were the sources of the Badger State’s biggest gains and losses as of 2019-20.
Amping up Wisconsin’s auto supply chain
A new report from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. identifies Wisconsin’s opportunity to become a critical supply chain epicenter for electric vehicles.
6 key recommendations of the study
- Enhance productivity through modernization and upskilling
- Invest in technical colleges to scale up middle-skill worker pipeline
- Increase manufacturers’ access to regional, national and global EV markets
- Build connections between Wisconsin innovators and the EV industry
- Align EV policymaking with state economic development interests
- Prepare for the future of mobility and sustainability
88.9%
Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate in 2021, the ninth-best in the U.S. Additionally, the participation rate for women of prime working age was 83.3 percent, which ranked fifth nationally.
49%
Share of companies that use ChatGPT for content generation, code writing, customer support and other tasks, according to a poll from resumebuilder.com. Of those, nearly half (48%) say they have used the technology in place of workers.
3
The number of 2023 New North graduates of Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers, including Kirk Auchue of Saputo Cheese in Black Creek and Fond du Lac, Timothy Stearns of Land O’Lakes in Kiel and Ben Shibler of Pagel’s Ponderosa/Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee.
$4.22 billion
Wisconsin’s 2022 share of agricultural and forestry product exports in 2022, a new record high according to U.S. Census trade data. The total represents an increase of 7% from 2021.
80+
The number of registrants to the first cohort of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s new digital literacy training program, being offered this month in conjunction with Goodwill NCW to help lift digital barriers in the Northeast Wisconsin manufacturing workforce.