If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. .Organizers of the 13th annual Manufacturing First Expo and Conference are leaning into the success of last year’s record-breaking event, which was staged for the first time at Green Bay’s Resch Expo, and doing it again with the same location and format in 2023.
“We received overwhelming response to last year’s Manufacturing First. People loved the new venue and all the new exhibitors it allowed us to attract and accommodate,” says Brian Rasmussen, publisher of Insight, which stages the event each year in partnership with the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and First Business Bank. “We are well on our way to filling sponsorship and exhibitor slots again this year, so ‘don’t delay’ would be my advice to anyone who wants to be part of the 2023 event.”
Manufacturing First 2023 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Resch Expo. Registration is currently open at www.manufacturingfirst.com, and early-bird registration rates run through Sept. 9. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please call Libby or Julie at Insight at (920) 882-0491.
Manufacturing First is the largest annual manufacturing conference in the state. It is designed to cap National Manufacturing Month by providing hands-on opportunities for manufacturers to grow their businesses through education and networking. The day will start with a keynote address by Bill Fournet of The Persimmon Group, and it will be followed by breakout sessions covering some of the most pressing issues facing the industry and the New North region. Simultaneously, the expo floor with more than 225 booths will be open for networking and exploration. The event concludes with Power Hour, where attendees can win raffle prizes while enjoying a cocktail reception.