Last month at its quarterly membership meeting in Green Bay, the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance unveiled the results of its annual Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Vitality Index Study — an ongoing partnership with the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Center for Customized Research and Services that aims to bring a regional perspective to manufacturing issues and trends.
NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz says her biggest takeaways from the 13th edition of the study are that manufacturers are bullish for 2023, with 71% expecting increased sales for the upcoming year, 60% planning on hiring and 75% investing in plant modernization, as well as the fact that supply chain and workforce constraints are continuing to plague survey respondents.
Tying last year’s record number, 91% of respondents to this year’s survey said they are concerned they will not find the workforce they need in the new year. In the study’s first year, 2011, that number was only 29%.
As always, the vitality index collected data throughout the fall from presidents and CEOs of Northeast Wisconsin manufacturing companies with at least $3 million in revenue and 25 or more employees. A total of 122 manufacturers participated this year.
Read the full report: newmfgalliance.org
PLANNED FACILITIES INVESTMENT
Planned investment in plant expansion and modernization is at an all-time high in this year’s study, with 75% of respondents actively undergoing modernization projects and planning expansions in the next 12-24 months.
HARDEST JOBS TO FILL
Machinists/CNC machinists continue to rank at the top of manufacturers’ lists of most-needed employees, though many types of high-wage manufacturing jobs are available with Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers.
- Machinist ($23.13)
- General Labor ($17.82)
- Machine Operator ($23.05)
- Welder ($23.05)
- Assembly ($18.15)
- Industrial Maintenance ($28.73)
- Engineer ($38.12)
- Spray Painter ($18.62)
Source: 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Vitality Index. For more, visit newmfgalliance.org.