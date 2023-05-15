Registration now open for Manufacturing First Oct. 25
The keynote speaker has been announced and registration is now open for the 2023 Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, which will take place Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Green Bay. For the second year in a row, Manufacturing First will be held at Resch Expo — a location change that allowed for significant expansion and record attendance at the 12th-annual event in 2022.
“Last year’s move to Resch Expo allowed us to attract a record 277 exhibitors to the floor and solidify Manufacturing First’s reputation as the premier manufacturing conference in our state,” Insight Publisher Brian Rasmussen says. “We can’t wait to return to this awesome venue for our 13th expo and conference in 2023.”
Once again, the event will be a collaboration between the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, Insight Publications and presenting sponsor First Business Bank. Additional exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please contact Stephanie Crowe at scrowe@insightonbusiness.com or Libby Vandergeeten at lvandergeeten@insightonbusiness.com.
Bill Fournet of the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based management consulting firm The Persimmon Group will be this year’s featured keynote speaker. Fournet will present “Lead for Tomorrow: How to Thrive in the Age of Disruption,” in which he will encourage manufacturing leaders to thoughtfully consider their preparedness for change in areas like supply chain, technology and workforce and equip them to better lead in a post-pandemic world. Fournet says he founded The Persimmon Group in 2014 on the belief that “corporate” life could be full of passionate and engaged people.
In addition to Fournet’s keynote address, the daylong event will also include informative breakout sessions and lunch-and-learn sessions. The expo floor will be open throughout the day and feature hundreds of exhibits, networking opportunities and prize giveaways.
The early-bird registration rate of $110 is available now through Sept. 9 at manufacturingfirst.com. The individual registration fee will increase to $165 after Sept. 9.
– Kate Bruns
WiM North convenes industry leaders
The need for progress in talent attraction, DEI and child care were among the topics highlighted at Women in Manufacturing’s north region event April 3 in Dearborn, Michigan. In a day of discussions centered around moving women’s industry representation beyond 10%, conference participants explored the benefits of thought diversity, the need to identify and remove obstacles faced by women in the industry, the future of manufacturing and strategic leadership in the mission of recruiting and retaining women in manufacturing. Learn more at womeninmanufacturing.org.
Pierce operator celebrates 50 years
On April 11, Pierce Manufacturing Bar Operator Dan Genske took the fire truck ride of his life — rolling up to a special celebration of his 50 years of service. Pierce officials say Genske, who has been employed with the Fox Cities-based manufacturer since 1973, is the company’s first documented employee to achieve this service milestone in Pierce’s 110-year-history. To celebrate, Genske and his family were picked up at his home in the truck with sirens blaring and treated to a party with 50 balloons and the presentation of a plaque and custom jacket emblazoned “50 years of service.” “He has a lot of joy in what he does,” Pierce Production Supervisor Ed Drengler said of Genske. “In a time when people often move from job to job, I hope my team can learn from Dan about the value of longevity and commitment.”
WEDC marks first automation grant
Shiocton-based Go Fast Manufacturing, a maker of pallet and sawmill equipment, was recognized March 28 for completing the first project funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s Wisconsin Automation Implementation Grant program, a collaboration with WMEP aimed at implementing technology that mitigates the effects of long-term worker shortages and increases productivity and innovation capabilities.