Tech careers go metal
Iconic rock band Metallica will provide $100,000 in scholarships to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for students pursuing high-wage careers, the philanthropic organization All Within My Hands announced last month.
The gift is part of the nationwide Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI), which was created five years ago through All Within My Hands, which is the band’s philanthropic foundation, as a partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.
MSI supports 42 colleges and more than 6,000 students. A total of 11 new partner institutions were added in August. NWTC is one of three Wisconsin institutions joining the MSI roster; the others are Milwaukee Area Technical College and Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.
“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is a strong and cooperative assemblage of the nation’s best community colleges, creating a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices,” said Peter Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands. “As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well trained and confident.”
“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results,” added Metallica drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich. “Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program.”
All Within My Hands was established in 2017 by Metallica as a way of investing in people and places that have supported the band and encouraging Metallica’s fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. Eradicating hunger, building sustainable communities and workforce education are among the 501(c)3 organization’s top priorities.
NWTC officials say up to 100 students will be eligible to receive $1,000 scholarships toward programs in health sciences, construction, transportation, human services and manufacturing through the school’s participation in MSI.
“NWTC is honored to be a part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative and join this collaborative partnership to transform, strengthen and inspire lives through higher education,” said NWTC Foundation Director Crystal Harrison. “This generous contribution paves the way for our students to explore high-paying, in-demand careers that will positively impact their lives and community. This is more than just a donation; it’s a gift that keeps on giving.”
NWTC students can apply for the scholarship now by visiting nwtc.edu/scholarships.
— Kate Bruns
UW Oshkosh adds automation engineering
Officials at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh say the university’s recently announced addition of an automation engineering degree will directly address the state’s significant need to produce more engineering professionals with programming skills. Students will begin taking classes in the 129-credit major this fall, with the official program launch set for fall 2024. UWO becomes the first UW System school to offer the major. “This program helps our students and their families re-imagine what a career in today’s high-tech manufacturing sector looks like,” said UWO Provost Ed Martini. “The future of manufacturing will be driven by software, programming and automation, and this program will help students build those skills.”
Wisconsin trade exams now offered in Spanish
As of July 11, 40 Wisconsin trades exams administered by the Department of Safety and Professional Services, including plumbing and welding, are offered in Spanish. “We are glad to have our Spanish exams up and running, and I appreciate the work our team has done to allow Wisconsin workers who speak Spanish to take their exams, complete their license applications, and enter or advance in their chosen fields,” said DSPS Secretary-designee Dan Hereth.
Marion manufacturer celebrates a milestone
Marion Body Works, maker of commercial truck bodies, fire and emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies, recently celebrated the shipment of its 15,000th cab. The milestone unit was crafted for Michigan-based Spartan Motors, which also was the recipient of Marion’s milestone 10,000th cab. “We’re excited to celebrate the team’s hard work and commitment to driving greatness,” said Kevin Ignacio, president of Marion Body Works. The aluminum manufacturer has continuously operated in the New North region since 1905.