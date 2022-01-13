MilliporeSigma to expand in Sheboygan
MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a science and technology company, has been awarded a $136.7 million U.S. Department of Defense contract for construction of a lateral flow membrane production facility at the company’s Sheboygan site. The three-year contract was administered on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an effort to ensure secure local supply and production capacity for critical products for pandemic preparedness.
“Our lateral flow membranes have earned a reputation for high consistency among rapid diagnostic manufacturers, and the already robust demand for this membrane has significantly increased since the onset of the pandemic,” said Jean-Charles Wirth, the company’s head of Applied Solutions, Life Science. “With this critical investment, we are expanding much-needed access to essential diagnostic testing as a trusted partner to the world’s most sophisticated diagnostic manufacturers.”
Mercury Marine expanding in Fond du Lac and Indiana
Mercury Marine announced it will open a centralized 512,000-square-foot distribution center near Indianapolis to support its parts and accessories business, as well as expand its global headquarters in Fond du Lac. Mercury’s current distribution facility in Fond du Lac will be repurposed into additional manufacturing space to support its propulsion systems, growing the company’s Wisconsin footprint to 3 million square feet.
Employees working at Mercury’s distribution facility will be provided additional opportunities within the company. Mercury Marine employs 4,000 in Fond du Lac.
“In order for us to continue to meet the needs of our global customers, we identified an opportunity to create a centralized distribution center that will have an immediate impact on our customers and our business,” Mercury Marine President Chris Drees said. “This new facility bolsters our ability to deliver products in a centralized location, which will benefit all our channel partners.”
The Indiana facility, which is expected to open in October, will be in a strategic location designed to improve delivery and service while adding needed capacity for scale, stability and reduced logistics costs. The building also will be designed for LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) silver certification with a roof-mounted solar array on the southwest corner of the facility.
Since 2009 the company, a division of Brunswick Corp., has invested more than $1.7 billion in capacity and expansion.
Oshkosh Defense awarded new $591.6 million contract
The U.S. Army awarded Oshkosh Defense a $591.6 million contract to manufacture 1,669 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and 868 companion trailers for use by the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy. As part of the order, 125 vehicles also will be delivered to NATO and allied partners in Brazil, Lithuania, Montenegro and Slovenia.
“Our team takes great pride in designing and building a versatile platform that can survive the extreme demands of future combat,” said George Mansfield, Oshkosh Defense’s vice president and general manager of joint programs. “That’s what we do and what we’ve been doing for decades. And Oshkosh’s vast tactical wheeled vehicle experience, expertise and knowhow grows with every vehicle that comes off our production line.”
Appvion launches new division, announces new ownership
Appleton-based coatings solution provider Appvion was acquired by Wynnchurch Capital, an Illinois-based equity investor. The news came on the heels of an October announcement that the company had created a new business division called Advanced Materials and Solutions, which houses Appvion’s thermal coatings business. The company now has two distinct business units: Advanced Materials and Solutions and Packaging and Specialty Coatings.
Port of Green Bay announces Strong Finish to Shipping Season
Boosted by a strong month of petroleum product imports and a shipment of wood pulp, cargo shipments for the Port of Green Bay reached nearly 220,000 tons in November 2021, pushing the year’s tonnage total over 1.8 million near the end of the shipping season.
Officials say the port is on track to finish the reporting year close to 2 million — 9% ahead of its tonnage total from 2020. Imports of foreign petroleum products were up 2,778% over the previous year, and the port also saw increased imports of limestone, cement, carbon anodes and ash.
Presto Products expands Fresh-Lock plant in Waupaca
Presto Products, an Appleton-based producer of reclosable packaging including Fresh-Lock closures, broke ground on a plant expansion in Waupaca. The project includes a 40,000-square-foot expansion of the manufacturing plant for room to grow in the future and to add rail access due to increased production volumes. The plant expansion, which aims to create jobs and improve production and operations to meet growing demand, is on track to be completed in July.
Sustana Group acquired by New York-based Blackstone
De Pere-based paper manufacturer Sustana Group was acquired by the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities business of New York-based investment firm Blackstone, from an affiliate of HIG Capital. Sustana operates mills in De Pere and Breakeyville, Quebec, and uses post-consumer materials to produce a suite of recycled fiber, paper and packaging solutions for customers throughout North America. Its four facilities all have leading energy efficiency, water conservation systems, wastewater treatment technology and recycling of process byproducts.
Suburban Enterprises Adds New Industrial Facility in Appleton
The 20,000-square-foot former Valley Tool, Inc., industrial facility located at 3040 N. Pointer Road in Appleton has been acquired by Suburban Enterprises. The company moved in December 6 and plans to use the facility to expand its automation and fabrication capabilities and meet growing demand. This is the company’s first facility acquisition since the announcement of its rebrand to Suburban Enterprises in October 2020.
“With steady growth and strong future forecasts, it was time for us to move into a larger facility,” said Perry Schisel, Suburban Enterprises president and CEO. “Besides production we also gained some much-needed office space, and the location is perfect with easy access to highways 41 and 441.”
Suburban’s manufacturing solutions range from UL listed control panels to modular electrical equipment builds and assemblies, custom kitting, temporary power solutions, rough-in electrical assemblies, as well as custom assemblies.
Celebrating Innovation
Insight Publications is gearing up to publish its special “Champions of Innovation” section in May. Whether you’re a startup or a legacy company, innovation is at the heart of what makes manufacturing businesses succeed. Champions of Innovation allows businesses to share their own stories of how they developed new products and processes and allowed their company to grow. If you’re interested in being part of this special sponsored content section in 2022, contact Stephanie Crowe at scrowe@insightonbusiness.com or Noah Rasmussen at nrasmussen@insightonbusiness.com.
WMEP’s Manufacturing Matters slated for April 29 in Milwaukee
Registration is now open for WMEP Manufacturing Solutions’ 24th annual Manufacturing Matters! Conference, taking place April 29 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Milwaukee. This year’s conference has a theme of “Thriving Through Turbulence” and will focus on highlighting best practices and sharing expert insights into what organizations can do going forward to be more resilient and adaptive to change. The agenda features two keynote speakers and 12 sessions in four tracks — people, leadership, improvement/automation and innovation.
Visit wmep.org/events/manufacturing-matters-conference to register.
Nominations now open for Women of Influence awards
Insight Publications is accepting nominations for the third-annual Women of Influence in the New North Region awards. Awards will be presented Aug. 2, and nominations are open to women leaders representing all ages and industries throughout the 18 counties of the New North. Categories for recognition will include: Business Owner, Corporate Leader, Young Influencer, Mentor, Difference Maker — Nonprofit and Difference Maker — Community.
The nomination deadline is March 15 at insightonbusiness.com/women.
Converters Expo coming to Lambeau Field in April
Hundreds of converters of paper, film, plastics and nonwovens seeking manufacturing partners and information about the latest technologies will gather April 26-27 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay for the 15th annual Converters Expo, presented by Packaging Strategies and Flexible Packaging.
Learn more about attending, exhibiting or sponsoring at packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo.
“Greater Green Bay Made” showcase set for March 30
A new Greater Green Bay Chamber event will provide Green Bay-area manufacturers an opportunity to showcase their products March 30 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center. The event will include live demonstrations and interactive exhibits, lunch and a keynote address from Sargento Foods CEO Louie Gentine.
To learn more about being part of the event, visit greatergbc.org/events/greater-green-bay-made.