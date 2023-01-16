FTI breaks ground on smart manufacturing facility
Excellerate, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated, broke ground on a 385,000-square-foot smart manufacturing facility Nov. 16 in Little Chute. The facility will create more than 200 jobs. When complete, Excellerate will operate five manufacturing facilities nationwide, with the Little Chute operation focusing on renewable energy products to support the rapid growth of electrification across the U.S.
“Excellerate is industrializing construction work by taking labor off-site and building components in our controlled manufacturing facilities,” said Pat McGettigan, Excellerate’s executive vice president. “This allows us to be more productive and deliver a better product to our customers while keeping employee safety the top priority.”
Appvion acquires Nekoosa Coated Products, names new CEO
Appvion, a Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. portfolio company, has added Nekoosa Coated Products, LLC — a central Wisconsin-based provider of specialty engineering materials for North American and European graphics and commercial print markets — to its platform. Furthermore, Paul Charapata, who previously led Nekoosa for 15 years, assumed the role of the company’s new CEO Dec. 5. He replaces Laurie Andriate, who now transitions to the company’s board of directors.
“I believe there is an amazing opportunity for the combined company to expand its market presence and deliver increasing value to our customers,” Charapata said. “I look forward to building on the strong Appvion and Nekoosa legacies and driving new successes in partnership with our strong team.”
Oshkosh Defense receives additional $543M JLTV order
Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced that the U.S. Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal has placed a $543 million order for additional Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs). The order includes Oshkosh Defense JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy.
“Oshkosh has spent the past eight years optimizing its manufacturing and design processes and building a robust supply chain with maximized efficiencies,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of joint programs for Oshkosh Defense. “As we prepare for the follow-on contract award to be announced in early 2023, Oshkosh is in a great position to continue providing the best JLTV solution today and for many years to come.”
Sheboygan Paint Company names new CEO
Industrial coatings manufacturer Sheboygan Paint Company named Paul Krueger as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 3. He replaced Peter Kirton, who retired at the end of the year.
Krueger has 35 years of industrial coatings experience, previously working for the packaging coatings division for Valspar and for Sherwin-Williams, which acquired Valspar in 2017.
Sartori Cheese names fourth-generation CEO
Bert Sartori has been promoted to CEO of Plymouth-based Sartori Cheese. He is the fourth Sartori family member in 83 years to hold the position, replacing his father, Jim, who held the CEO role for nearly 30 years. The company was founded in 1939 by Bert’s great-grandfather, Paolo; his grandfather, Joe, preceded Jim as the leader of the business.
Bert Sartori, a licensed cheesemaker, joined the company as production supervisor in January 2016 and was promoted to president in July 2020.
Johnsonville opens facility in Sheboygan
In November, Johnsonville, LLC began production in its first-ever Sheboygan manufacturing facility: the 190,000-square-foot former site of the Wigwam Mills sock facility on Crocker Avenue. The facility employs about 50, but due to rapid growth Johnsonville expects to add an additional 100 team members by 2025.
NEW North manufacturers receive WSBC honors
Three of this year’s four Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council award recipients are New North manufacturers, including Green Bay Packaging and Mercury Marine. ContainerBoard Paper by Green Bay Packaging was named WSBC Sustainable Product of the Year, and Mercury Marine President Chris Drees and Sustainability Manager Scott Louks were each recognized for sustainability leadership. The awards were presented Nov. 15 in Green Bay.
Manufacturing Matters is April 27
Registration opens this month for Manufacturing Matters, a statewide industry conference hosted by WMEP Manufacturing Solutions at the Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee. This year’s conference theme is “Rising to the Challenge.” Learn more and register at wmep.org/events/manufacturing-matters.
Women in Manufacturing open house is Feb. 24
The Wisconsin chapter of Women in Manufacturing will host an open house Feb. 24 at BMO Harris Bank on W. Water Street in Milwaukee. The event will include opportunities to network, as well as have a new headshot taken by a professional photographer. Learn more at womeninmanufacturing.org/events/wim-wisconsin-headshots-open-house.