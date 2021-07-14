Oshkosh Defense to build USPS trucks in South Carolina
Oshkosh Defense will open a dedicated facility in Spartanburg, S.C., to build the next generation of postal vehicles.
Oshkosh plans to hire more than 1,000 employees in Spartanburg, and onsite supply chain partners are expected to have additional hiring needs.
The U.S. Postal Service selected Oshkosh Defense for the multibillion-dollar next-generation delivery vehicle contract in February. The contract provides for the delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over a period of 10 years.
These vehicles will replace the existing fleet of delivery vehicles, many of which have been in service for more than 30 years. Oshkosh’s winning solution will provide a modern fleet of both zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles, with the option of producing any combination of models.
Oshkosh Defense plans to repurpose a warehouse facility in Spartanburg with needed equipment and features, and production of the vehicles is expected to begin in 2023.
AMMO Inc. breaks ground on Manitowoc production facility
AMMO Inc., an Arizona-based ammunition and munition components manufacturer, broke ground on a production facility in Manitowoc. In November, the company acquired the brass casing division of Jagemann Stamping, expanding its presence into Manitowoc.
With the new facility, AMMO will more than triple its production plant footprint and enhance its manufacturing, research and development, and testing capabilities. The company plans to hire at least 100 employees in Manitowoc within the next three years.
“Without their unwavering commitment to AMMO and the business community at large in the area, this plant would not be rising from the ground at this time and providing us with the privilege of expanding our Manitowoc workforce over the next one to three years,” AMMO Chairman and CEO Fred Wagenhal said of Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels and the Manitowoc city council.
Viking Masek enters partnership with robotics, technology firm
Viking Masek Packaging Technologies entered a strategic partnership with New Berlin-based IAS Inc., an integrator of robotics, machine vision and control systems.
The partnership includes closer collaboration between the two companies as well as Viking Masek purchasing an undisclosed stake in IAS. The agreement marks a commitment by both companies to provide industry-leading automation solutions that help companies increase productivity, improve product quality and better carry out their manufacturing objectives.
By bringing together expertise in packaging equipment and robotics, the two companies aim to offer integrated solutions that automate packing, packaging and palletizing.
Existing customers of both Viking Masek and IAS will have access to a larger solutions portfolio while maintaining the same service and support approach. Daily operations at both companies will remain unchanged.
Manufacturing & Technology Show coming to state fairgrounds Oct. 5-7
The Wisconsin Manufacturing & Technology Show is coming to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis on Oct. 5-7.
The event will include 100,000 square feet of exhibit displays, competitions, seminars, and industry executives and professionals sharing their knowledge.
It also will feature the latest technologies and processes to solve manufacturing challenges and chances to interact with industry leaders and find new suppliers. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5-6 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7.
Established in 1989, WIMTS encourages businesses to become more productive and experience more throughput with less input.
To learn more about the Wisconsin Manufacturing & Technology Show coming to Wisconsin StateFair Park in West Allis on Oct. 5-7,visit www.wimts.com.
Author and motivational speaker to keynote Manufacturing First
Best-selling author and motivational speaker Dr. Rick Rigsby will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, which will be held Oct. 27 at the KI Center in Green Bay.
Rigsby, president and CEO of Rigsby Communications, is the author of “Lessons of a Third Grade Dropout,” a best-selling book. He also is known for a speech he gave on hope in 2017 that became an internet sensation viewed by more than 300 million people worldwide.
Each year, the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference draws more than 1,000 attendees for keynote presentations, breakout sessions, networking and an exhibitor floor featuring around 200 companies and organizations.
Registration is open at manufacturingfirst.com. Sign up by Sept. 2 to secure the early-bird rate of $99. After that date, prices increase to $149.