Fincantieri Marinette Marine awarded new $536M contract
The U.S. Navy announced that Fincantieri Marinette Marine is on contract to build a third Constellation-class frigate: the future USS Chesapeake. The value of this contract option is approximately $536 million. FMM received the initial frigate contract in April 2020 for the lead ship and nine additional options. Last year, the Navy exercised the first option, giving FMM the opportunity to build the second ship: the future USS Congress.
Oshkosh Corp. acquires Maxi-Métal Inc.
Last month, Oshkosh Corporation announced it has completed the acquisition of Quebec, Canada-based MAXIMETAL — a leader in the design and manufacture of custom fire apparatus and utility vehicles in Canada; the business will now be part of Oshkosh Corp.’s fire and emergency segment.
“MAXIMETAL is an organization known for quality, reliability and an overriding focus on customer service and support,” Oshkosh Corp. President and CEO John Pfeifer said. “Their culture and customer focus align exceptionally well with Oshkosh, Pierce Manufacturing and its dealer network.”
FTI unveils off-grid Lakeside Vision Center
In June, Faith Technologies Incorporated unveiled its new Lakeside Vision Center on the east shore of Lake Winnebago in Chilton. The 19,000-square-foot facility is the first project in a planned 40-acre, multi-phase, entirely off-grid community. Lakeside Vision Center features a real-time energy technology demonstration station know as the Immersion Room, a recharge station containing level 2 and level 3 electric vehicle charging systems, meeting space and private corporate lodging space. Future plans call for an off-grid residential community on the property.
Krier Foods acquired by private equity firm
Celerant Capital, a Texas-based private equity firm that specializes in middle market food and beverage companies, has acquired Krier Foods — a fifth-generation family-owned beverage company and maker of Jolly Good soda in Random Lake. Krier, which was founded in 1908, will continue its operations in Sheboygan County. Following the acquisition, Krier announced the appointment of John Kowalchik, the former CEO of Baxters North America, as Krier’s new CEO.
WEDC will support expansion of Masters Gallery Foods
A major expansion of Masters Gallery Foods is getting a boost from the state, which is supporting the company with up to $1.5 million in performance-based state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The company is investing $60 million into expanding its cheese packaging and distribution facility in Oostburg; the expansion will create 105 new jobs in Sheboygan County.
Gulfstream expanding Appleton facilities
Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. broke ground last month on a 73,000-square-foot, world-class aircraft paint facility in Appleton that will allow the company to paint up to 48 aircraft per year, as well as perform the entire aircraft completions process from start to finish in the Fox Cities. The company is partnering with Osseo-based paint booth manufacturer Global Finishing Solutions to set up its paint operations. Gulfstream officials say they are investing $55 million and adding more than 200 jobs with the expansion.
Marion Body Works expanding in Shawano
Marion Body Works — a 117-year-old family company specializing in the manufacture of commercial truck bodies, fire and emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineering vehicles and defense bodies — has announced plans to expand in Shawano, just 22 miles east of its headquarters in Marion. The company plans to transition its commercial truck body product line to the Shawano facility, which includes 113,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 7,000 square feet of office space, by fall 2022.
AriensCo acquires Thomas Equipment
Brillion-based AriensCo has purchased New Brunswick, Canada-based Thomas Equipment from A-L Parts Inc., allowing the company to offer a new four-season product line under the Gravely brand to reach into the rental and construction markets. Five Gravely branded mini-ski loaders are planned for this fall.
“This multi-tool piece of equipment is great for hardscape work with accessories like a tree auger, stump grinder, pallet forks … We think it will be a great offering for commercial landscapers,” AriensCo Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens said.
Three New North companies earn Manufacturer of the Year honors
At its 33rd annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards in May, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce named Green Bay Packaging its grand award winner in the “mega” category and Marinette-based Winsert its grand winner in the “medium” category. In addition, Fond du Lac-based Mercury Marine was recognized with a special award for concentrated economic impact.
An independent panel of judges chose the honorees based on financial growth, technological advances, product development, environmental solutions, operational excellence, commitment to employees and R&D.
Women of Influence is Aug. 2
Insight Publications will present the 2022 Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards Aug. 2 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay. Among this year’s honorees is Ann Franz, executive director of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance. A limited number of tickets remains available at insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/womenofinfluence.
Moms in Manufacturing virtual conference is Aug. 11
Women in Manufacturing is set to present its virtual “Rise Together, Thrive Together” conference for moms and caregivers working in manufacturing Aug. 11 from 10:45 a.m.-4 p.m. CT. More info is available at womeninmanufacturing.org/events/moms-in-mfg-2022.
Annual workforce summit is Oct. 18-20 in Cincinnati
The Manufacturing Institute, the nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, will present its annual flagship workforce event Oct. 18-20 at the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati. Registration is open now at themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/workforce-summit.