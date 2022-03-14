Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Acquires Minnesota Manufacturer
Manitowoc-based Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry has acquired the assets of castings manufacturer DEE, Inc., officials announced Feb. 28. WAF expects to add 30new positions at DEE as production grows. DEE currently employs 72 in Crookston, Minnesota. Paul Cwikla, one of DEE’s three previous owners, will serve as vice president and general manager of the DEE facility.
“We are thrilled to welcome DEE into the WAF family,” WAF CEO Sachin Shivaram said. “DEE has a dedicated and skilled workforce that operates much of the same equipment as our Manitowoc plant, making it a natural extension of our business as we look to meet the growth in our customers’ demand for aluminum castings.”
Suburban Enterprises launches new division
Appleton-based Suburban Enterprises, a provider of automation, electrical, fabrication and technology solutions, announced the creation of Suburban Fabrication. Suburban Fabrication’s manufacturing solutions include modular electrical equipment builds and assemblies, custom kitting, temporary power solutions, rough-in electrical assemblies and custom assemblies.
“With a growing client base of companies that are either short staffed, do not have the technical expertise or are running out of floor space, we felt it was the right time to invest in our new facility, create this new business division, and to fill that need in the marketplace for our partners,” said Suburban Enterprises President and CEO Perry Schisel.
Oshkosh Corp. company JLG partners with RE2 Robotics
JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company and global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, has entered a developmental partnership with RE2 Robotics, a developer of intelligent robotic mobile manipulation systems. The collaboration is intended to advance the integration of robotics with access equipment to deliver improved operator safety and enhanced productivity on job sites.
“Robotic technologies have long been used in a variety of industries,” said Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh Corp. executive vice president and president, JLG Industries. “The productivity imperative, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, have accelerated the need for and adoption of robotic technologies beyond the factory floor. In fact, a large focal area in construction and industrial applications today is remote operation of equipment that keeps workers out of harm’s way.”
Midwest Paper Group sold to Mexico-based manufacturer
Midwest Paper Group, formerly Appleton Coated, was sold to McKinley Paper Co., a subsidiary of Mexico-based Bio-Pappel. McKinley announced the purchase in February from Illinois-based Industrial Opportunity Partners for an undisclosed price. IOP has owned Midwest Paper since December 2019. Midwest Paper manufactures recycled containerboard for corrugated packaging and recycled bag products.
“We’re pleased with what the company accomplished during IOP’s ownership period,” said IOP Operating Principal Dave Macklin, who served as Midwest Paper’s interim CEO and chairman of the board. “The Midwest Paper team successfully executed IOP’s investment operating plan, which included commercial initiatives and operational improvements that turned a once-struggling paper mill into a thriving business.”
Oshkosh Defense unveils new silent drive hybrid electric vehicle
Oshkosh Defense has unveiled the first-ever silent drive hybrid-electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. The eJLTV offers the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps the same level of performance and protection as the base JLTV, but adds a silent drive, extended silent watch, enhanced fuel economy and increased exportable power. It is designed for use in combat and reconnaissance scenarios, the company said.
The vehicle improves fuel economy on standard JLTVs by 20% and can fully recharge the lithium-ion battery while in use within 30 minutes. This eliminates the need for a charging infrastructure, which remains one of the most significant challenges to the widespread electrification of the tactical wheeled vehicle fleet.
Kohler Co. acquires clean energy company
Kohler Co. has purchased Heila Technologies in Somerville, Massachusetts, which will operate as a stand-alone entity within Kohler Power Group, the organization’s energy systems and generator manufacturing unit.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology-born company specializes in the integration and operation of distributed energy resources (DERs), including batteries, fuel cells and solar arrays. In the past year, Heila has raised a $3 million equity investment, doubled the size of its team, earned a $1 million National Science Foundation grant and landed on Guidehouse’s list of the Top 16 microgrid control companies.
“Heila Technologies is an ideal fit for Kohler as its hardware and software solutions can be integrated with our residential and industrial generators, energy storage systems and Clarke Energy’s renewable energy services as we continue to expand and diversify our portfolio,” said Kohler Power Group President Brian Melka.
Waupaca Foundry CEO named chair of WMC
Mike Nikolai, president, COO and CEO of Waupaca Foundry, was named chairman of the board of directors for Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business lobbying organization. Nikolai will serve a two-year term for the organization.
Nikolai, who has spent 28 years with Waupaca Foundry, says his goal as WMC chair is to promote pro-business policies in local and state government. “Providing a unified voice across regulatory agencies will help business statewide,” he said.
Green Bay Packaging achieves net-zero water certification
Green Bay Packaging announced that its Green Bay mill achieved net-zero water use in its production of 100% recycled containerboard paper, marking the first-ever validation of this environmental claim by global manufacturing safety leader UL, or Underwriters Laboratories, which established the first industrial global standard of its kind in January.
Menasha Packaging acquires Color-Box from Georgia-Pacific
Menasha Packaging Co., LLC, a subsidiary of Menasha Corp., signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Color-Box, a business unit of Georgia-Pacific, LLC. The acquisition is expected to close in early summer 2022. Menasha Packaging is headquartered in Neenah and employs about 3,800 people at more than 50 facilities across North America.
Like Menasha Packaging, Color-Box is a corrugated packaging manufacturer specializing in high-graphic boxes.
“Menasha Packaging and Color-Box are a great fit, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Mike Riegsecker, president of Menasha Packaging Company. “Color-Box will expand our geographic footprint and provide additional graphics, design, and structural packaging options for our customers. Color-Box’s business culture also strongly aligns with Menasha Packaging’s, with a priority on safety and employee well-being, excellence in serving customers, and a focus on innovative solutions.”
PCMC launches partnership with Fox Valley Flexo Services
Paper Converting Machine Co., a part of Barry-Wehmiller, has announced a partnership with Fox Valley Flexo Services to provide educational opportunities, demonstrations and training through PCMC’s Packaging Innovation Center in Green Bay. The first event was held March 8-10.
“Attendees to our educational seminars will have the opportunity to operate and train on state-of-the-art equipment, and because we are an in-house training center, they will also have unique access to design and manufacturing expertise that is not typically found at other training centers,” said Rodney Pennings, PCMC’s director of sales – printing, coating and laminating.
Winsert acquired by Altus Capital Partners
Marinette-based Winsert, a manufacturer of corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant and high-temperature alloys, has been acquired by the investment firm Altus Capital Partners, company officials announced March 1.
“Combining our history, assets and people with the investment and energy of Altus Capital Partners gives all of us at Winsert a great feeling of optimism for the future,” said Winsert President and CEO Trisha Lemery. “We are excited to expand our capabilities and bring Winsert’s alloy solutions into new end markets.”
Manufacturer of the Year awards to be held in May
Registration is open for the black-tie Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award ceremony, which will be held May 19 at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. The program is designed to celebrate innovation, philanthropy, commitment to customer satisfaction and job creation in manufacturing businesses across the state. Learn more and register online at wimoty.com.
Women in Manufacturing North conference to be held June 6-7
The Women in Manufacturing Association will host its regional conference for professionals based in the northern U.S. region June 6-7 in Dearborn, Michigan. The conference is designed to offer the latest information on industry trends and innovations while providing personal and professional growth opportunities for women at all stages of their manufacturing careers. Learn more at womeninmanufacturing.org/events/wim-north-2022.