Kohler Co. appoints chief brand officer
Kohler Co. has created the new executive leadership role of chief brand officer and named Samie Barr as its first incumbent. Barr will have responsibility for leading global creative, media and digital capabilities and the global teams responsible for the brand experience. Barr joins Kohler Co. from CB2, a division of Crate and Barrel Holdings, where she was senior vice president of marketing. She has also previously worked for Hyatt Corporation and Starbucks Coffee Company.
Hoffmaster Group acquires Nevada parchment manufacturer
Oshkosh-based Hoffmaster Group, Inc., a manufacturer of premium disposable tableware, has acquired Paterson Pacific Parchment Company, a producer of foodservice paper and parchment products based out of Sparks, Nevada. Hoffmaster will operate Paterson as part of its family of production facilities.
“This is an important acquisition for Hoffmaster as we bring together two leaders in the premium foodservice disposables category,” said Hoffmaster CEO Rory Leyden. “Paterson’s Nevada location increases access to the West, strengthening our national footprint. This partnership enables us to continue our exceptional service with expanded capabilities to our combined customer base.”
Oshkosh Corp. sells subsidiaries
Industrial holding company Right Lane Industries has entered an agreement to acquire London Machinery Inc. and the rear discharge concrete mixer business of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc. from Oshkosh Corporation, officials announced last month. In the deal, Oshkosh will retain its namesake S-Series front discharge mixer and McNeilus-branded refuse trucks.
“Our brands will continue to serve the concrete industry under the new ownership,” said Bob Monchamp, who transitions from the role of Oshkosh vice president to president of the McNeilus and London Machinery business.
Oshkosh Defense loses key military contract
Oshkosh Defense will no longer be the U.S. military’s lead supplier of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles after the U.S. Army announced last month that South Bend, Indiana-based AM General will build its newest round of JLTVs on a five-year contract worth $8.66 billion. The order placed with AM General includes 20,862 JLTVs and 9,833 trailers.
Oshkosh has built nearly 19,000 JLTVs to date, supplying them to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy as well as armies in Montenegro, Brazil, Slovenia and Lithuania. Oshkosh Defense officials say the company is under contract to build more than 22,679 vehicles and expects additional orders through November.
Fast Forward grants will train and upskill New North manufacturers
Five New North region manufacturers are among the recipients of the Department of Workforce Development’s latest Wisconsin Fast Forward worker training grants.
Masters Gallery Foods Inc. ($299,220) expects to train a total of 100 new and incumbent employees, Nemak USA ($369,275) will train 40 incumbent workers in die casting, Old Wisconsin Sausage ($96,165) will train 92 incumbent workers, Federal-Mogul Piston Rings, LLC ($127,100) will upskill 195, and Fincantieri Marine Group LLC ($313,340) will train new and incumbent workers to meet needs at three of its Wisconsin shipyards. Once the subsidized training is complete, workers at all five locations are expected to receive significant wage increases, officials said.
WMC presents Manufacturer of the Year awards
The winners of the 34th annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards were announced Feb. 16 at a black-tie banquet in Milwaukee, presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. This year’s grand award winners included Federal Tool & Engineering of West Bend (small), Gamber-Johnson of Stevens Point (medium), Paper Machinery Corporation of Milwaukee (large), and Hydrite Chemical Co. of Brookfield (mega).
Nine New North companies were among the finalists, including Evergreen Tool of Peshtigo, Wisconsin Lighting Lab of Fond du Lac, Muza Sheet Metal of Oshkosh, Redline Plastics of Manitowoc, Appvion of Appleton, Inland Label and Marketing Services of Neenah, Brakebush Brothers of Westfield, Robinson, Inc. of De Pere, and The Village Companies of Pulaski.
Door County cheesemaker eyes expansion
Renard’s Cheese of Sturgeon Bay has announced a three-phase expansion project that will include updated equipment and a new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on its existing County S site south of Sturgeon Bay. Phase one will include a new weight-cutting system and updates to the existing factory and equipment; phase two will be the start of the new manufacturing facility; and phase three will include bringing in additional cut-and-wrap systems. The full expansion is expected to be complete in 2025.
Color Craft Graphic Arts completes fourth expansion
Hamann Construction has completed a 45,000-square-foot addition to Manitowoc-based Color Craft Graphic Arts, Inc., located in the city’s I-43 Technology & Enterprise Campus. The pre-engineering metal building addition is Color Craft’s fourth and moves the plant’s total square footage to 130,000.
City of Madison purchases Pierce electric pumper
Pierce Manufacturing Inc. announced it has secured a purchase order from the Madison Fire Department for a Pierce Volterra electric pumper. The purchase order agreement follows an 18-month placement of a Pierce Volterra pumper at the department’s busiest station, Station No. 8, making it the first electric fire truck in service in North America. Madison’s fire department was one of three across the U.S. to collaborate and provide daily operational data to assist with the final development, evaluation, and on-highway certification processes. The department’s thorough vetting, testing and operational use over the last 18 months resulted in Madison solidifying its commitment to Pierce’s EV technology.
“We were honored to be a part of the testing process for the Pierce Volterra electric pumper and worked closely with Pierce representatives to ensure we were equipped with a highly capable fire apparatus to tackle our daily missions,” said Scott Bavery, Madison’s assistant fire chief. “Our positive experience with this electric fire truck and the support team, along with our community’s dedication to meeting environmental sustainability goals, were all factors in our decision to purchase a Pierce Volterra apparatus and make it a prominent addition to our fleet.”
EVENT NEWS
Registration now open for Manufacturing Matters!
WMEP Manufacturing Solutions is set to host its 25th annual statewide manufacturing conference, Manufacturing Matters!, at Milwaukee’s Hyatt Regency April 27, with a manufacturing celebration reception the evening prior. This year’s conference theme is “Rising to the Challenge,” and keynote speakers will include Insperity Director of Thought Leadership Pete Hinojosa and Chief Economist John Koskinen of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Topics and tracks will include workforce, operational excellence, supply chain, growth, leadership and technology. Registration is open now at wmep.org/events/manufacturing-matters/.
WIM North set for April 3
In-person (in Dearborn, Michigan) and virtual attendance options are available for Women in Manufacturing’s 2023 conference for Northern U.S. industry and thought leaders April 3. Speakers will discuss topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion; strategic leadership; the importance of mentorship; industry innovations and more. There will also be a panel discussion on “Overcoming Obstacles as Women in Manufacturing.” Register online at https://bit.ly/3CKjYYG.
WMC to host workforce conference May 17
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce will host a statewide workforce and HR conference May 17 at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison. The WMC Workforce & HR Conference is designed to provide best HR practices and critical information to Wisconsin employers. Registration is open now at wmc.org/events/human-resources-conference/.
Two New North leaders to receive Women MAKE Awards
Michelle (Shelly) Cantrell of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in Neenah and Madison Seifert of Kohler Co. in Kohler are among the 130 recipients of the Manufacturing Institute’s 2023 Women MAKE Awards, which will be presented April 20 in Washington, D.C. by the Manufacturing Institute, which is the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. The Women MAKE Awards are part of the MI’s Women MAKE America Initiative, which is the nation’s marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. More information is available online at themanufacturinginstitute.org/women/wma/wma-awards/.
Presenting the first-ever Insight 40 Under 40 Awards May 31
Insight Publications’ selection committee has announced the names of the 40 young professionals from across the 18-county New North region who will be honored May 31 as Insight presents a new annual award. The Insight 40 Under 40 Awards were created to recognize leaders under the age of 40 who are making significant professional and civic contributions to the region.
Honorees will be recognized at The Weidner in Green Bay on Wednesday, May 31; doors open at 4 p.m. Associated Bank will serve as presenting sponsor for the event. Registration is $75 per person and includes a networking event with cocktails.
Registration is available online now at insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/40under40/.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available; contact Stephanie Crowe or Libby VanderGeeten at (920) 882-0491.
Congratulations to the 2023 Insight 40 Under 40!
- Tanya Arentsen \ Acuity
- Cordero Barkley \ TitletownTech
- Ryan Batley \ R.B. Hospitality/Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center
- Lalu Bere \ Fork Farms
- Paul Carlsen \ Lakeshore Technical College
- Bradley Cebulski \ BConnected, LLC
- Eliza Cussen \ Divorcist
- Carolyn Desrosiers \ Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region
- Carrie Dorski \ Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
- Melanie Draheim \ Network Health
- Katy Glodosky \ Weill Center for the Performing Arts
- Tony Goebel \ 5G Benefits, LLC
- Christine Gunderson \ Greater Green Bay Chamber
- Rachel Hansen \ Oshkosh Corporation
- Ciara Hill \ Reach Counseling Services
- Ashley Jones \ The Bellin Health Foundation
- Vaya Jones \ ThedaCare & City of Appleton
- Ryan Lonergan \ Fragout Podcast/Wisconsin Veteran LLC
- Kayla McNamara \ Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley
- Marissa Meli \ Green Bay Packers
- Thomas W. Moniz \ von Briesen & Roper, s.c.
- Justin M. Nickels \ City of Manitowoc
- Taylor Anne Reichow \ Wisconsin Army National Guard
- Nina Nolan Rouse \ St. Norbert College
- Emilee Rysticken \ Scream ‘N Conuts and The High Lift
- Eric Saeger \ Modular Web Solutions
- Hope Schaefer \ Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin
- Andrew Schmitz \ gener8tor
- Autumn Siudzinski \ ChemDirect
- Conner Stilp \ CENTURY 21 Ace Realty
- Kimberly Stoeger \ Nutritional Healing, LLC
- Allie Thut \ On Broadway, Inc.
- Christiana Trapani \ Door County Candle Company
- Jacob VanDaalwyk \ Associated Bank
- Travis Vanden Heuvel \ KHROME Agency
- Sadie Vander Velde \ Envision Greater Fond du Lac
- Manny Vasquez \ Pfefferle Companies, Inc.
- Jose Villa \ Fox Communities Credit Union
- Tiffany Woelfel \ Amundsen Davis LLC
- Thai Xiong \ Appleton Area School District