Bassett Mechanical to expand headquarters
Bassett Mechanical has announced it will undergo a 16,200-square-foot expansion of its Kaukauna headquarters. The project will include a new training area, a new cafeteria with outdoor patio, an updated reception/entry area and additional conference rooms, offices and workspaces. “It’s an exciting time in the Bassett Mechanical family. We moved into our current facility in 1997 and have experienced significant growth since then, nearly tripling the size of our business in the past 10 years,” CEO Kim Bassett said. Construction is expected to be complete in December.
Bob Schulz named president of Pierce Manufacturing
Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced Bob Schulz has been appointed to serve as president of Pierce Manufacturing within the new vocational segment. As part of the overall vocational strategy, Schulz will have responsibility for Pierce, Airport Products and Frontline Communications brands. Jim Johnson, who led Pierce Manufacturing since 2010, will remain the executive vice president of Oshkosh Corporation and president for the vocational segment. He is responsible for the overall operations of Pierce Manufacturing, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh Airport Products, Frontline Communications, Kewaunee Fabrications, McNeilus refuse vehicles, Oshkosh S-Series front discharge mixers and IMT specialty vehicles.
KS Large Bore Pistons begins expansion in Marinette
KS Large Bore Pistons LLC, a maker of pistons used in power generating equipment, locomotives, ocean liners and large commercial engines, has begun work on a 35,000-square-foot addition at its Marinette plant. The company expects to add up to 30 jobs as a result of the expansion, which will be complete in the fall and operational in spring 2024. The company was acquired by Sweden-based Swedish Koncentra Group in January and is operating as KS Kolbenschmidt US or KSU. Company officials said the acquisition allows further investment into the piston business, including products that serve the renewable and sustainable energy markets.
Grande Cheese acquires Chilton plant
Fond du Lac-based Italian cheese manufacturer Grande Cheese Company has announced the acquisition of the former Foremost Farms Cheese Plant in Chilton. Built in the 1940s, the Chilton plant produced Italian cheeses and was sold into the food services market. “Over the past several years, we have explored opportunities to develop our manufacturing network through expansion of our existing facilities as well as the prospect of either building and/or retrofitting an existing dairy facility,” Grande Cheese CEO Todd Koss said. “The Chilton property will undoubtedly help us meet our obligation to support a growing and thriving business and those who are a part of the Grande family — including producers, foodservice operators and distributors, CIG customers, and stakeholders.”
Sheboygan furniture manufacturing plant to close
Zeeland, Michigan-based MillerKnoll will close its furniture manufacturing plant in Sheboygan by the end of September, laying off the entire workforce of 162 people starting this May, according to a notice sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development in March. Founded as Nemschoff in 1950, Herman Miller purchased the Sheboygan plant in 2011 for $63 million. The plant produced healthcare furnishings. The company also had a workforce reduction in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Herman Miller acquired Knoll for $1.8 billion in 2021 amid industry changes precipitated by the pandemic. In its third quarter report issued in March, company officials said there were ongoing challenges in both commercial and retail markets that it was addressing.
Redline Plastics acquires Georgia company
Redline Plastics, a Manitowoc-based rotational molding and thermoforming plastics manufacturer that also specializes in commercial sewing and fiberglass-reinforced plastics, has announced the acquisition of Quality Holdings, LLC, a Hartwell, Georgia-based rotational and compression molding company. “This acquisition will allow Redline Plastics to continue to grow in capacity and capability by leveraging the equipment, trained workforce, and customer relationships that are already in place,” said Redline Plastics President Nick Murray. “This will be an outstanding opportunity to grow together under the Redline brand. [Quality Holdings has] demonstrated a high level of expertise and customer focus and we are committed to continuing to support this facility, its community and their regional customers.”
Waupaca Foundry expands production capabilities
Waupaca Foundry is expanding production capabilities at Plant 1 in Waupaca by adding horizontal molding to existing vertical molding capabilities. The company is recognized as a leader in green sand vertical molding, and expanding production into horizontal molding will diversify its product portfolio. “We are making this investment as a direct response to customer demand,” said Mike Nikolai, president, COO and CEO of Waupaca Foundry. “We have made strategic capital investments in key areas of production, including the use of material handling automation, now we are adapting to customer needs by offering both horizontal and vertical molding.”
A to Z Machine breaks ground on expansion
A to Z Machine has broken ground on a 30,000-square-foot production facility in Appleton, marking the company’s first expansion as an employee-owned entity. Officials say the additional manufacturing space, including state-of the-art machinery and automation systems to enhance CNC parts capabilities, will increase A to Z’s footprint to more than 110,000 square feet and allow the company to expand its youth apprenticeship program. Construction is expected to be complete by September.
40 Under 40 event is May 31
Tickets are still available for the first Insight 40 Under 40 Awards, to be held May 31 at The Weidner in Green Bay. A cocktail and networking hour will be followed by a ceremony recognizing 40 changemakers and rising stars from across the 18-county New North region. For more information, visit insightonbusiness.com/40u40.
New North Summit is June 8
New North, Inc.’s annual summit uniting community leaders from across the region will be held June 8 from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay. Three national thought leaders with ties to the New North region — Sharon Glover of Thrivent, Corey Behnke of LiveX and Ben Kvalo of Netflix — will provide keynote addresses as a centerpiece of the event. Following lunch, two breakout sessions will be held concurrently. One will be a meeting of members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, led by Executive Director Ann Franz. Register at newnorthsummit.com.
Women of Influence is Aug. 1
The fourth-annual Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards will be presented Aug. 1 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay, presented by Insight, Acuity Insurance and U.S. Venture. Registration for the luncheon and ceremony recognizing this year’s Women of Influence — Sabrina Robins of AbaCor, Mai J. Lo Jee of UW-Green Bay, Cara Gosse of Children’s Wisconsin, Kimberly Stoeger of Nutritional Healing, Nan Bush of The Bellin Health Foundation, Chelsea Kocken of On Broadway, Inc., Brenda Paulin of Essential Nail Garden and Lash Lounge, and Diane Roundy of Truity Partners — is now open at insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/womenofinfluence/.