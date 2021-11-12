Plant News
Milliken acquires Encapsys, LLC; Appleton operations to continue
Milliken & Co., a global diversified manufacturer with more than a century and a half of materials science expertise, has acquired Encapsys, LLC, a firm specializing in microencapsulation, from the Cypress Performance Group LLC.
“Moving the needle on sustainability requires big thinking and powerful collaborations. We’re thrilled to welcome Encapsys to Milliken,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken. “Encapsys’ expertise, coupled with our ability to scale, will propel our efforts to deliver sustainable innovations for our customers.”
As Encapsys integrates into Milliken, which is based in South Carolina, daily operations will continue without interruption, including relationships with existing suppliers and customers.
Headquartered in Appleton, Encapsys is a leader in microencapsulation technologies, which put a uniform polymeric shell around a core material at the micron level to create capsules. Microencapsulation has applications across industries and helps companies achieve more sustainable products by advancing responsible consumption and efficient delivery of active materials.
“Encapsys associates are excited to become a member of the Milliken team and welcome a world-class organization to Northeast Wisconsin,” said Mary Goggans, president of Encapsys. “Our culture and values are a perfect fit, and we look forward to leveraging Milliken’s global capabilities to accelerate innovation and growth.”
WoodgeniX expansion will allow business to consolidate operations
WoodgeniX of Random Lake is undergoing a 25,000-square-foot expansion, which will bring the facility to 50,000 square feet. The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
WoodgeniX (formerly Schu Industries) is a design and manufacturing company that creates wood case goods and furniture for clients in hospitality, long-term care, residential and point-of-purchase markets nationally and internationally. The project will consolidate two of the company’s existing plants, bringing all its operations under one roof.
Schu Industries launched its new brand, WoodgeniX, in July. CEO Paul Golden bought the company, which has been in operation for over 40 years, at the end of 2018. The new brand represents the company’s history in wood products while also alluding to what is to come for the company in terms of new technologies, materials and markets.
“We’ve got a long history of innovative, highly engineered, and high-quality furniture products for the hospitality, long-term care, retail and point-of-purchase markets,” Golden said.
The expansion will create more space for new technology and equipment, helping to increase sales. WoodgeniX serves a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 businesses to startups. It has worked on projects for Double Tree, Camelback Resorts, Days Inn and Ho-Chunk Casino.
Appvion expands portfolio with phenol-free technology
Appvion Operations, Inc. has introduced a patent-pending, phenol-free technology that is foundational for its future direct thermal portfolio. With the move, Appvion continues to build upon its history of material science and delivers a chemistry design using phenol-free materials that are safer for human health and the environment.
“We stopped producing direct thermal products with Bisphenol-A (BPA) in 2006. Today, we understand phenol studies have shown rising human, reproductive and environmental concerns. As a result, our R&D team pushed the limits to create a phenol-free chemistry,” said Graeme Hodson, executive vice president and president, Advanced Materials & Solutions, a new division of Appvion. “Their efforts validate our dedication to responsible coating solutions and reinforce our strategic commitment to the direct thermal market.”
The patent-pending chemistry allows Appvion to develop a complete line of phenol-free direct thermal solutions to complement current product offerings. The new phenol-free technology design produces a heat-stable product that meets or exceeds all critical product characteristics.
“We recognize how important it is to do our part and find a solution to eliminate phenols. Launching a phenol-free portfolio of products is ideal for human health, the environment, and our long-term business strategy,” said Meyer Weiss, vice president, Advanced Materials & Solutions.
Event News
WMEP sustainability council to hold December conference
The 2021 Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council Conference will take place Dec. 15 at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. An optional pre-conference workshop, “Leading the Sustainability Journey,” will take place Dec. 14 at the same location.
Uncertainty remains the norm in today’s market. COVID-19 continues to shape businesses’ actions, supply chains are disrupted, workforce challenges abound, and devastating natural disasters continue to affect the world. Consequently, many companies are recognizing the need to level up their sustainability as a solution to these challenges. Investors are increasingly interested in ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), more businesses are signing on to net-zero pledges, and companies are seeing the value of sustainable and resilient business models.
The conference brings together business leaders and sustainability professionals to learn, share and discuss their challenges and successes. The council’s goal is to guide leaders and organizations in taking sustainability to the next level. Content is selected based on participants’ recommendations, and the event includes a diverse and experienced array of speakers and subject matter experts to discuss a breadth of topics, from getting started in sustainability to crafting a business carbon strategy.
Visit wisconsinsustainability.com/2021-conference to learn more or register.
WEDC offers trade ventures with nations around the globe
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. knows that personal contact creates business opportunities, but that’s not always easy when the target market is thousands of miles away.
Whether a business is looking for customers or distributors to help expand global reach, WEDC’s targeted trade ventures can help build the relationships necessary for increased international sales.
Members of WEDC trade delegations receive a high-level country briefing from WEDC’s market development director before taking a tour of the country’s major markets. At each stop, participants take part in pre-arranged, customized meetings with companies whose needs or capabilities align with their export objectives.
Upcoming ventures include:
- Virtual Trade Venture: Africa, Dec. 6-10 and 13-17
- Virtual Trade Venture: Mexico, Feb. 19-26, 2022
- Global Trade Venture: Canada, March 20-25, 2022
- Global Trade Venture: South Korea and Taiwan, April 23-30, 2022
- Global Trade Venture: Germany and Austria, May 14-22, 2022
“While virtual meetings provided a good option in the midst of a global health crisis, there is no substitute for visiting overseas markets in person for the purpose of building relationships and fostering trust,” Katy Sinnott, WEDC vice president of global trade and investment, said of resuming in-person trade ventures in 2022.
Learn more at wedc.org/programs-and-resources/global-trade-ventures.