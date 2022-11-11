Pierce’s electric fire truck named “coolest thing”
The Pierce® Volterra™ zero-emissions pumper made by Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, won this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group. Seven of the contest’s 16 finalists and two of its final four were products of Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers, including Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, Krier Foods, AriensCo, Wisconsin Lighting Lab, KI, BethRick Inc., and Neenah-based Plexus Corp — which also reached the final four for its Quidel Savanna PCR testing system. The 2022 “Coolest Thing” was announced during WMC’s Business Day event Oct. 19 in Madison.
Georgia-Pacific Closes Oshkosh Packaging Facility
On Oct. 17, Georgia-Pacific filed notice with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that it was closing its packaging facility on Murdock Avenue in Oshkosh, resulting in the layoff of 38 workers. The company’s notice to DWD did not cite a reason for the closure. The company, which is currently completing a two-year, $500 million expansion at its Broadway Street Mill in Green Bay, also closed its Day Street Mill in Green Bay earlier this year.
David Kohler to continue family legacy
The Kohler Co. Board of Directors has elected President and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler to the additional role of chair of the board, following the Sept. 3 passing of his father, Herbert V. Kohler, Jr.
David Kohler will lead the board of directors and executive committee, in addition to his role as chief executive officer, which will include full-scope responsibility for the three business groups of Kohler Co. (Kitchen & Bath, Power, Hospitality) and all enterprise functions. David Kohler has been with Kohler Co. for more than 31 years and was elected to the role of president and chief executive officer in 2015, having previously served as president and chief operating officer since 2009.
Two Wrightstown manufacturers receive grants to expand rail
Last month, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced two Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants in the village of Wrightstown that will create more than 120 manufacturing jobs. The grants to Alliance Plastics Inc. ($400,000) and Drexel Systems LLC ($500,000) will allow rail spurs to be built that will support the movement of goods and raw materials between Wrightstown, the Pacific Northwest and Canada.
Winsert acquires Alloy Cast Products, Inc.
Marinette-based Winsert, a global advanced manufacturer of critical metal parts for Fortune 500 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, this fall announced the acquisition of Alloy Cast Products, Inc. (ACP), an investment casting and machining manufacturer of exotic cobalt alloys headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey. Winsert officials said ACP’s experience, manufacturing methods and alloy portfolio are well known in the marketplace and will enhance Winsert’s metal forming capabilities.
Oshkosh Defense receives $263M U.S. Army contract for trailers
The U.S. Army has awarded Oshkosh Defense a $263.2 million contract to produce Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System trailers. Oshkosh will execute the contract with the support of its major subcontractor, Broshuis B.V. The competitively awarded contract is for an estimated 466 trailers and associated logistics products and support services.
Under the first delivery order, valued at $37.6 million, Oshkosh Defense will produce five test trailers for product verification testing, operational testing, logistics development and engineering development, along with 68 production trailers.
NWTC, Fincantieri partner to expand marine training
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has partnered with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding to expand marine manufacturing training to its Sturgeon Bay campus. The program will offer an employee training program designed to increase the quality and quantity of skilled technicians equipped to advance the maritime manufacturing industry of Northeast Wisconsin.
“Marine manufacturing is a multi-billion-dollar industry in Wisconsin and relies on a specialized and highly-skilled workforce,” said Meridith Jaeger, NWTC’s vice president of college advancement. “This industry is central to the heritage and growth of Northeast Wisconsin. Through this unique partnership, we are thrilled to work together on building a competitive and industry-leading workforce.”
Marion Body Works opens Shawano facility
Marion Body Works, a national manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, fire and emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies, celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in Shawano Oct. 21.
It is Marion’s second operating plant in Wisconsin, just 22 miles east of its main headquarters. Since late spring, the Marion Body Works team has been working to transition its commercial truck body line into the new facility. The facility covers 113,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 7,000 square feet of office space.