Johnsonville announces debut of transportation, logistics venture
Johnsonville, LLC has launched a new business venture — Johnsonville Transport & Logistics, LLC.
During its 76 years of making sausages, Johnsonville has built its expertise and reputation as a top manufacturer providing its retail customers with efficient, cost-effective and safe logistics services, the company said.
The new venture taps into its own Johnsonville Trucking, LLC, an asset-based motor carrier business that the sausage brand established in 2000. Starting in August, Johnsonville Transport & Logistics made its fleet back-haul capacity available for other food and beverage manufacturers, while also developing a carrier partner base to service those same customers.
“Servicing this food and beverage industry for as long as we have has provided us with significant industry knowledge and experience about what it takes to deliver OTIF (on time and in full) and compliance across the supply chain, while at the same time anticipating the refrigerated trucking industry challenges,” said Curt Reynolds, transportation director for both Johnsonville and Johnsonville Transport & Logistics.
Reynolds said the new business is looking forward to serving customers that may experience capacity and higher transportation cost challenges. He added the company also is ready to develop long-term partnerships with other carriers and to serve as a creative solution provider for customers.
Johnsonville’s fleet includes 29 refrigerated trucks and 29 company drivers. The company plans to add more drivers and trucks by spring 2022, to bring its truck inventory to 50 and establish a staff of 50 drivers.
Bay Area workforce group receives state resources
The Bay Area Workforce Development Board, which covers the counties of Florence, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Menominee, Shawano, Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Manitowoc and Sheboygan, has received Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Worker Connection Program resources.
The area — along with Milwaukee County — was selected based on several factors including unemployment challenges, health outcomes and industrial sector changes that are expected to produce a mismatch between existing skills and future workforce needs.
The state is investing $10 million in the Worker Connection Program, which will use career coaches to support individuals as they reengage in the workforce, connecting them to the information and resources necessary to overcome any barriers that may prevent their full participation in the labor force.
Matt Valiquette, executive director of the Bay Area Workforce Development Board, said the Worker Connection Program will increase opportunities for community members to overcome barriers in their search for employment. He added the program will help job seekers navigate challenges and obtain in-demand skills.
“The employers in our region value hard work and respect the commitment of those striving to secure a place in the workforce,” Valiquette said. "Our region is poised for strong economic growth, and this presents unique opportunities for community members to explore new career paths with the help of coaches."
Coaches will help participants identify a career pathway available in Wisconsin that offers the wages and benefits necessary to support their basic needs, invest in their future and engage with their families and communities. The coaches will facilitate assessments and connect them with appropriate training providers for in-demand jobs.
The Worker Connection Program was one of three programs introduced by Gov. Tony Evers in July as part of a $130 million investment in workforce solutions.
New North waterways become part of Marine Highway Project
The waterways between the cities of Marinette/Menominee, Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay have been designated as a new Marine Highway Project.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration’s American Marine Highway Program is designed to encourage freight to be moved along navigable waterways as an alternative to land-based transportation.
Known as the Transbay Freight Service Project, it will be the first Marine Highway Program intended to divert the transportation of large vessel modules and material-handling equipment from highways to waterways. For example, the project will help improve marine transportation between Fincantieri Marine Group’s shipyards in Marinette, Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay.
The designation will help ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the service and the provision of cost-effective shipping service for that region to sustain and create jobs, according to the American Marine Highway Program.
Internship Draft Day to be heldin person at Lambeau Field Nov. 4
Internship Draft Day is coming to Lambeau Field on Nov. 4, with more than 40 companies offering over 200 paid internships and co-ops. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn prizes and college scholarships. The top two overall draft picks will receive $2,000 worth of college scholarships.
The Northeast Wisconsin Resource Alliance (NEW ERA) and NEW Manufacturing Alliance present Internship Draft Day. It’s designed to connect the manufacturing industry and its businesses with young professionals entering the field. Hundreds of college students from Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan participate in the event every year.
Organizers are interested in attracting individuals with degrees in engineering, business, marketing, electro-mechanical, IT, supply chain, finance and automation. University, tech school and college faculty and staff also are encouraged to be part of the event as a way to further promote the opportunities available to students.
The event begins at 3 p.m., with the awards presentation at 6 p.m. Registration opens Oct. 4, and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 25. To sign up or learn more, visit internshipdraftday.com.