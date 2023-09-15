Lawton Standard acquires Delaware steel company
In July, Lawton Standard Co. of De Pere announced it acquired AMSCO Wear Products Inc., of Wilmington, Delaware. Lawton, which manufactures specialty iron and steel castings, has a growth strategy focused on acquisitions in the metallurgy industry. AMSCO, founded in 1915, provides wear-resistant steel for recycling, mining and waste-to-energy industries. Officials say adding AMSCO will allow Lawton to continue bolstering its distribution capabilities and further diversify the customer base and end markets served. The combined company will serve more than 500 unique customers and have exposure across more than 15 end markets.
“Having been with AMSCO for 20 years, I appreciate the relationships we’ve fostered,” said Sharon Morris, CFO of AMSCO. “Lawton brings a proven commitment to the industry; the founder comes from a fifth-generation foundry business in operation for over 140 years. Their reputation, like ours, is well known for both quality and customer service. Our facility is complementary. Day-to-day operations at AMSCO will remain the same.”
Sustana acquires Hanna Paper
De Pere-based Sustana has acquired Toronto, Canada-based Hanna Paper, one of the largest high-grade paper recycling companies in North America. Hanna processes 300,000 tons of paper annually through its eight recovery facilities across North America. The company employs approximately 200 employees and serves more than 1,000 customers. Terms of the acquisition deal were not released.
“We are steadfast in our commitment to sustainability, and we are thrilled to welcome Hanna, a long-time leader in our industry, to the Sustana family,” said Sustana CEO Fabian de Armas. “We look forward to growing together with Hanna and its team as we continue to deliver on our vision of a circular economy.”
Packers acquire maker of iconic headwear
This summer the Green Bay Packers announced acquisition of Milwaukee-based Foamation Inc., the company responsible for creating the original Cheesehead hat, along with a wide variety of specialty foam products. Foamation was founded by Ralph Bruno, who was inspired to invent the Cheesehead in 1987 while reupholstering his mother’s couch; he burned holes in the foam to give it a Swiss cheese-like appearance and painted it yellow to look like cheddar. The Packers have sold Foamation’s products in the Packers Pro Shop for several years. All Cheesehead hats and related foam products will continue to be manufactured in Wisconsin.
“After many years of working with family and friends to build the Cheesehead brand, we are pleased to pass it on to the Green Bay Packers,” Bruno said. “We have had a very special relationship with the Packers over the years, and my wife, Sue, and I are both very excited about what the Packers can do with the Cheesehead going forward.”
First naval warship named for Marinette, Wisconsin
The future Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25), built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corp. following a March 2016 U.S. Navy contract, will join the active fleet with a commissioning ceremony in Menominee, Michigan this month. LCS 25 will be the newest littoral combat ship to join the Surface Force. It is the first naval warship named after Marinette, Wisconsin, and the third naval vessel named for the community in which it was built. Following commissioning, USS Marinette will transit to its homeport of Mayport, Florida.
Contract Converting breaks ground on facility expansion
Greenville-based Contract Converting LLC broke ground July 19 on a 20,000-square-foot expansion of its Plant 2 building, a project that will provide additional warehouse and production space for the custom slitting and rewinding converter. Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. designed the addition and will be the contractor.
“This expansion is an important part of our growth initiative moving forward,” said Bob Saari, president of Contract Converting. “It’s important for our dedicated staff members to have expanded space to be able to perform their daily tasks without the irritation of a congested work environment.”
Oshkosh Defense receives $57 million Army contract
Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced July 18 that it received a $57 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) to produce 116 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System trailers. Oshkosh will execute the order with support from its subcontractor, Broshuis B.V. The EHETS trailer is designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transport, allowing for transport of the heaviest tracked vehicles on European roadways.
“The ongoing conflict in Ukraine demonstrates the critical need for having rigorous logistics systems capable of delivering equipment and cargo across any terrain worldwide,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “The EHETS trailer is a prime example of Oshkosh’s commitment to providing solutions that meet the demands of an evolving battlefield. Oshkosh and our partner Broshuis B.V. are honored to continue to provide this critical capability for the soldier.”
Mayville Engineering plans move to Milwaukee
Citing needs around technical workforce attraction, officials from Mayville Engineering Company announced last month that it will move its headquarters from Dodge County to Milwaukee. The company, founded in Mayville in 1945, has a plant in Wautoma and recently acquired Mid-States Aluminum in Fond du Lac for $96 million. MEC manufactures a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It has 20 facilities across seven states, and company officials said they intend to continue operating the manufacturing facilities in Mayville. The initial move is expected to involve 15 jobs but will eventually include more staff. The company employs more than 2,300.
Mercury Marine announces new collective bargaining agreement
Mercury Marine and the negotiating committee of the labor union IAMAW Lodge 1947 have announced a new collective bargaining agreement. The new contract, which will remain in place through Sept. 30, 2028, was approved by the members of the IAMAW Lodge 1947 and will be signed by both Mercury Marine and the IAMAW. Complete details of the agreement will not be made public.
“We are pleased to announce that together with our union leadership, we have a ratified contract that has been passed by our union employees. The new five-year contract is in the best interest of our workforce and the continued growth of Mercury Marine,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “This agreement strengthens our partnership for the future and our commitment to being a top employer in Fond du Lac and the state of Wisconsin.”
NEWMA will get real about math and science Oct. 3
The NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s 9th annual Get Real Math & Science Premiere will be held Oct. 3 at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay. The free event offers a first look at NEWMA’s Get Real Math and Get Real Science videos, plus an opportunity to network with local companies. Schools and manufacturers will also have the opportunity to win prizes at the event. Register for free tickets at NEWMAGetReal2023.eventbrite.com
2023 Wisconsin Manufacturing Report to be presented in Green Bay Oct. 4
The Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity will provide a readout of its third annual Wisconsin Manufacturing Report Oct. 4 at TitletownTech in Green Bay. Rob Autry from Meeting Street Insights and Buckley Brinkman from WCMP will outline the findings and field questions from the audience. An informal networking session will follow on the Titletown roof.
This year’s report is based on interviews with 400 manufacturing executives and five focus groups. Previous reports have documented workforce issues, supply chain constraints and cybersecurity threats faced by manufacturers statewide, as well as solutions. The Wisconsin Manufacturing Report is a product of the Wisconsin MEP Network — a collaboration between the WCMP, WMEP Manufacturing Solutions, and the UW-Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center. More information can be found at: bit.ly/WMR-GreenBay.
K-12 Partnership Awards to be presented on eve of Manufacturing First
The NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s 12th annual Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards will be presented Oct. 24 at the Resch Expo in Green Bay. The awards celebrate regional industry and education partnerships. Miller Electric Manufacturing Company, Advanced Tooling Specialists, Samuel Pressure Vessel Group, Team Industries, Inc., Amcor and Walker Forge are among the New North manufacturers being honored at this year’s event. Tickets are available online at newmfgalliance.org/events/excellence-in-manufacturing-k-12-awards/.
Internship Draft Day is Nov. 2
Internship Draft Day is an event designed to connect companies with college student talent for paid internships, part-time jobs and apprenticeships that is coordinated annually by Northeast Wisconsin Educational Resource Alliance (NEW ERA) and the NEW Manufacturing Alliance (NEWMA). On Nov. 2 at Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy will present the awards, which include scholarships. Companies interested in sponsoring the event may contact Ann Franz, executive director of NEWMA, at ann.franz@nwtc.edu. Student registration opens Sept. 15 at internshipdraftday.com.
Sustainable business conference is Nov. 16
The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council will host its annual conference Nov. 16 at TruStage in Madison. The conference features business and sustainability leaders sharing their strategies, tools and experiences to help move Wisconsin businesses forward in sustainability; this year’s afternoon keynote will be delivered by TruStage Chief Diversity Officer Angela Russell. For more information and to register, visit wisconsinsustainability.com/2023conference.