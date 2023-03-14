When Menasha Corporation — the parent company of Menasha Packaging and ORBIS Corporation — announced the retirements last month of President and CEO James Kotek and ORBIS Corporation President Bill Ash, it set off a string of leadership changes across the New North region.
This month, longtime Executive Vice President Norm Kukuk steps into the leadership chair at ORBIS, and Menasha Corporation’s CEO role will be filled by another high-profile manufacturing executive: Christopher Drees, who has been leading Fond du Lac-based Mercury Marine since 2019 and spent 24 years with Mercury Marine’s parent corporation, Brunswick.
“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as the chief executive officer of Menasha Corporation. To have had the opportunity to lead such a unique and historic business has been humbling,” Kotek said. “I’m confident that Chris Drees is the right leader to build on that foundation and drive the company to even higher levels of success in the future.”
Brunswick Corporation has tabbed John Buelow to replace Drees at the helm of Mercury Marine. Buelow has been with Mercury Marine since 2004 and most recently served as its vice president for global operations.
“John is an established leader with close to 20 years of experience at Brunswick in a number of global leadership roles, and I am confident that he will continue Mercury’s momentum and sustained growth,” said Brunswick CEO David Foulkes. “John’s promotion is indicative of the talent and experience we have in our management ranks across the entire company and our continued focus on succession planning.”
During his tenure as head of global operations, Buelow oversaw significant enhancements and expansions of Mercury’s manufacturing facilities, as well as the launch of Mercury’s award-winning 600hp V12 Verado outboard, new V10 Verado outboard, and Avator electric outboard family. Foulkes said Buelow also played a crucial leadership role helping Brunswick’s global manufacturing facilities navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Kate Bruns
Lampe named Vollrath CEO
President and CEO Paul Bartelt of Sheboygan-based Vollrath Company has announced his retirement after leading the organization for more than 15 years. Erik Lampe joins the company this month to assume the position of president; he will take over as CEO in June. Lampe comes to Vollrath with a background in general management, strategic growth, innovation, and operational performance for industrial companies. He has spent the majority of his career with Oshkosh Corporation and McKinsey & Company.
“Given Vollrath’s family-held history and long-term orientation into the future, I am proud to be a part of the company’s next chapter as it surpasses the 150-year anniversary,” Lampe said.
Kriz to lead Muza Metal Products
Effective in January, John Kriz has been promoted to president and CEO of Muza Metal Products in Oshkosh. Kriz, who first joined the company 10 years ago as director of operations, becomes the fifth leader in the company’s 95-year history.
“We’ve been building a robust business foundation that’s going to have stability and growth for years to come, for our customers, employees and shareholders alike,” Kriz said. “I’m honored to steer us into this next chapter as we turn 95.”
Kevin Ignacio will lead Marion Body Works
Marion Body Works has announced that its longtime president, Curt Ignacio, will transition to the role of CEO and chairman of the board of directors. Marion Body Works Vice President Kevin Ignacio, who is the son of Curt Ignacio, will transition to the role of president. He joined the company in 2020 and has held roles leading sales and strategic planning efforts.
“Holding the position of president and leading the organization over the last 30 years has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Curt Ignacio. “However, now is the time for me to step out of the day-to-day operations. I am incredibly confident in Kevin’s readiness to take this well-deserved next step.”
Laura Kohler appointed to new role at Kohler Co.
In January, Laura Kohler was named Kohler Co.’s first-ever chief sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion officer, reporting directly to Chair and CEO David Kohler. Laura Kohler has spent 30 years with the company and most recently held the title of senior vice president – human resources, stewardship and sustainability.
Her leadership has led to the creation of many Kohler programs, including Innovation for Good, the I-Prize, Safe Water for All, and the KOHLER WasteLAB, as well as a commitment to transparency which culminated in the release of the company’s first ESG report in 2022.