With the construction of a 235,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Green Bay, Carnivore Meat Company is poised to operate the largest freeze-dried pet food manufacturing facility in North America.
The company, which was founded 10 years ago by CEO Lanny Viegut, manufactures raw frozen and freeze-dried food for dogs, cats and other indoor pets, including the Vital Essentials, Vital Cat and Nature’s Advantage brands.
In partnership with Arbor Investments, the company broke ground on the 28-acre campus Aug. 8. Schuh Construction of Seymour was tabbed to lead construction, and production at the facility is expected to start by the end of 2023.
The facility will feature high-speed automation designed and implemented by Gray Solutions to increase production speed and efficiency. When completed, the new facility will house 36 proprietary, custom-built, next-generation freeze-dryers. The new dryers, in combination with previously announced investments in Carnivore’s existing facilities earlier this year, will amount to a nearly six-fold increase in production capacity from the company’s 2021 production levels. An in-house innovation center is also part of the project.
“Now we’ll be able to provide a personalized experience with retailers to truly show how unique our products are,” Viegut said.
Viegut says the expansion will also create 150 new jobs over the next five years, including automation specialists and engineers. The 27,000-square-foot office will welcome not only team members but also their pets. A dog run and dog wash facility will be included among office amenities.
“Part of growing as a company includes creating an environment people want to work in,” Viegut says. “We have always had a pet-friendly culture, and this new facility will enhance that offering, making work an accessible place not only for our team members but also their four-legged companions.”