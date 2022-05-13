Registration is now open for Insight’s 2022 Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, presented by First Business Bank, which this year has a new home at the Resch Expo in Green Bay. The event, which is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26, will be part of our region’s annual Manufacturing Month festivities.
“We’re so excited to bring Manufacturing First to a new venue that will give us more space for attendees and exhibitors,” says Insight Publisher Brian Rasmussen. “Once again, a keynote speaker of global impact will join us, and attendees will be connected to some of the greatest manufacturing minds and most valuable manufacturing insights in the world at Manufacturing First.”
Over the years Manufacturing First has grown into the largest annual manufacturing conference in Wisconsin. “I think the reason for the success is the dynamic format bringing together manufacturers and the supply chain. If you want to get connected to manufacturers in the New North, you must attend Manufacturing First,” NEW Manufacturing Alliance Executive Director Ann Franz says.
Franz says she is also excited about the many youth connections that happen at the event to inspire the next-generation manufacturing workforce. “One of the fun features of the event is when we bring hundreds of high school students to see firsthand the number of manufacturers in the region,” she says.
This year’s keynote speaker is John Sileo, whose experiences with cybercrime serve as a chilling worldwide wake-up call. “UN-HACKABLE: Blockbuster Cybersecurity for the Manufacturing Industry” will address a critical topic that is top of mind for manufacturers everywhere.
Registration information for exhibitors and attendees is available online now at manufacturingfirst.com.