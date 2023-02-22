APPLETON – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., announced it has secured a purchase order from the city of Madison Fire Department for a Pierce Volterra electric pumper.
The purchase order agreement follows an 18-month placement of a Pierce Volterra pumper at the department’s busiest station, Station No. 8, making it the first electric fire truck in service in North America. The Madison Fire Department was one of three fire departments across the United States to collaborate and provide daily operational data to assist with the final development, evaluation, and on-highway certification processes. The department’s thorough vetting, testing and operational use over the last 18 months resulted in the Madison solidifying its commitment in Pierce’s proven electric vehicle technology.
“We were honored to be a part of the testing process for the Pierce Volterra electric pumper and worked closely with Pierce representatives to ensure we were equipped with a highly capable fire apparatus to tackle our daily missions,” said Scott Bavery, assistant fire chief of the city of Madison Fire Department. “Our positive experience with this electric fire truck and the support team, along with our community’s dedication to meeting environmental sustainability goals, were all factors in our decision to purchase a Pierce Volterra apparatus and make it a prominent addition to our fleet.”
City of Madison Fire Department’s Pierce Volterra Electric Vehicle Configuration Includes:
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and Fleet Superintendent Mahanth Joishy, both took part in the introduction of the Pierce Volterra electric fire truck in Madison in June 2021, sharing their agenda and municipal plan to drive environmental change.
Joishy stated, “Since 2018, the city went from zero to 94 electric vehicles, added 160 hybrid vehicles, and the Pierce Volterra pumper represents the first electric fire truck to support our fire department’s brave first responders. Fire trucks are among the hardest vehicles to electrify and it’s incredible to be part of this special moment in history.”
Madison Fire Department is made up of 14 fire stations serving an area of nearly 100 square miles and a population of over 250,000. The city is a longtime Reliant Fire Apparatus customer with a full Pierce fleet dating back to its first Pierce purchase in 1997.
“It’s been an exciting process to work alongside Pierce and the city of Madison Fire Department to place the first electric fire truck in service in North America and evaluate its performance,” said Jason Krueger, director of sales for Reliant Fire Apparatus. “Our team is honored to be part of a monumental movement setting a precedent for the future of the fire service.”
To learn more about Pierce Manufacturing, electric fire trucks, and the revolutionary Pierce Volterra platform of electric vehicles, view the reference guide at www.piercemfg.com.