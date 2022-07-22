Do, Learn, Do - Get Started with AR/VR to Solve Problems in Industrial Applications.
Today’s technologies are changing at an incredible rate. And as the labor market is tight, upskilling is a key requirement to grow the skills to keep your business running. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality will provide the experiential learning platform to engage, support, and enable your team to quickly build skills. Augmented Reality is being used by engineers at HQ to walk technicians around the globe through startups and troubleshooting. Virtual Reality allows customers to do walk-throughs of newly designed factories, checking for interferences and operability months before concrete is poured, minimizing costly changes. While the application of AR/VR can appear overwhelming, the key is to start somewhere – and LEARN. Pilots and trials are the best way to get started. Learn more about how AR/VR pilots have been successful at technical colleges and local businesses in solving challenges with upskilling workforces and creating more value and efficiencies.