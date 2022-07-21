Joe Kiedinger - Prophit Co

Leadership Reimagined
Is your company able to function effectively, to cope adequately, to change appropriately and to grow from within? Joe Kiedinger runs Prophit Co., an Organizational Health company and will focus on two key areas that leaders should address to improve company health: Organizational and Interpersonal communication. Everything begins and ends with a company's purpose. Once aligned, the team can clearly identify goals and initiatives to drive the organization forward. He’ll also share simple changes you can make to connect people in working towards the common cause through healthy conflict resolution, teamwork and cooperation.
Joe is a former cruise ship entertainer. You will have some fun as Joe shares applicable steps, based on the tenets of Servant Leadership, in helping people focus less on themselves and more on how they can help others and the company achieve greater heights.