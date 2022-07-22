The Cost of Flexibility: Legal Risks Posed by Remote Workers.
When the COVID pandemic struck, many employers were pleasantly surprised with the ease with which they transitioned to a remote or hybrid workforce. Remote work is now offered as a benefit in many workplaces and employees have come to expect the increased flexibility. However, remote work is not without its downsides.
Employers with even partially remote workforces need to be prepared for legal challenges associated with out-of-state workers, accommodation requests, minimum wage implications, and privacy laws. Issues commonly thought to be limited to in-person workforces don’t disappear either, with employers still needing to guard against harassment and workplace injuries.
Now that remote work is here to stay, modern employers need to be prepared to tackle a slew of new legal challenges. This session will alert employers to common pitfalls of a remote workforce and help them avoid costly employee complaints.