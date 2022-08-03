MADISON — State and regional officials announced a collaboration to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles (EV). The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will consist of a network of EV chargers spanning more than 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline around Lake Michigan.
The multistate partnership will allow for the construction and maintenance of the EV chargers, as well as for marketing the new eco-tourism attraction.
“Making our beautiful coastal communities not only more accessible to EVs but protecting them through lower emissions is a win-win for Wisconsin,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We’re proud to support this multi-state partnership as we work to implement our first-ever Clean Energy Plan and continue our efforts to bolster Wisconsin's tourism industry.”
An electric Route 66, the Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a scenic route with reliable light-duty vehicle charging options along the Lake Michigan coastline that targets charger installations at key coastal communities, lighthouses, and tourism attractions, such as state parks, hospitality locations, breweries, vineyards, restaurants, and other small businesses.
Those new chargers will be tied together with existing charging infrastructure networks at large entertainment attractions in population centers along the route, such as Green Bay, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Traverse City.
The project aims to support the tourism industry in the Midwest and also elevate economic growth. The route is also intended to provide EV drivers with a long-distance travel vacation opportunity while also reducing range anxiety and harmful tailpipe emissions.
Many of the network’s chargers are already operable today, and drivers can expect the remainder of the Circuit to be completed within the next few years.