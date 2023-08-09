An $18.15 million contract was awarded to Visu-Sewer, Pewaukee, for the Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District’s Interceptor Rehabilitation Project.
Visu was the apparent low, most responsive bidder. Visu's proposed preliminary schedule will rehabilitate most of the system in 2024. The project is scheduled for completion during 2025.
“We’re very pleased to be able to move this essential project forward,” said Brian Helminger, sewerage district director. “We look forward to working with Visu-Sewer to rehabilitate this critical piece of infrastructure. The investment will protect the system for years to come.”
During a video inspection, surface corrosion was discovered in a 5.5-mile concrete pipe that carries wastewater from nearly 60,000 residents to the treatment plant located in Kaukauna along the Fox River. The pipe was originally installed in 1977. By addressing the corrosion of the pipe now, the district will avoid a more costly repair or replacement at a later date and will prolong the useful life of the pipe by an estimated 50 years.
“Our goal is to share as much information as possible, so residents are prepared and know what is happening and when,” said Helminger. More information about the project is available at https://hvmsd.org/.