Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced the nominees for its eighth annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest and 29 products made in northeast Wisconsin are on the list.
The competition highlights the state’s $70 billion dollar manufacturing industry and the high-tech, high-skill and high-pay career opportunities available.
“Each year, this competition connects manufacturers with their local communities, generating public engagement and excitement,” said WMC’s Vice President of Communications & Marketing Nick Novak. “Manufacturers employ nearly 500,000 Wisconsinites and produce some incredible products, and we appreciate the opportunity to showcase their work and draw attention to what happens right here in our backyard.”
The 2023 nominees represent every corner of the state and a wide array of industries, including industrial equipment, food products, recreational gear, home goods, high-tech innovations and much more.
“Wisconsin is a national leader in manufacturing, which wouldn’t be possible without the hardworking and innovative employees in the state’s top industry,” Novak said. “This year’s nominees demonstrate not only how many cool things Wisconsinites produce, but also the career opportunities and economic output of the entire manufacturing industry.”
A popular vote round, beginning Sept. 18, will determine the Top 16 products that will compete in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. During each of the rounds, the public is encouraged to vote once per day, per device at madeinwis.com. Ultimately, the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be crowed at WMC’s Business Day in Madison Oct. 19.
Click here to view the full list of the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin nominees.