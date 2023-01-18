SHEBOYGAN – The 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. will host a family-friendly fundraiser Jan. 29 to help the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan recover from water and ice damage caused by burst pipes.
The damage was discovered in December when a cold weather outbreak caused damage to the water supply pipes and the sprinkler system. Following a recent inspection, the estimated damage is $150,000. Despite insurance covering the cost of repairs, the museum is actively seeking donations for general operations due to lost revenue from admissions.
Volunteer support will be needed for moving furniture, exhibits and supplies once the building and spaces are fully repaired. An anticipated reopening date has yet to be determined.
To help with museum reopening efforts, 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. will host a family-friendly fundraiser at the taproom at 1837 North Ave., Sheboygan, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, festival-style event will feature interactive activities, local vendors, a raffle, and volunteer information. The brewery will donate $1 for each pint of 3 Sheeps Pilsner sold during the event and throughout January.
“Above & Beyond Children’s Museum is a huge part of our community and we are trying to do our part to get them back up and running,” said Grant Pauly, 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. founder and head brewmaster. “My family has been a member for years and we know firsthand how important the space is to the children and families of our community.”
Individuals and groups of volunteers have shown their support assisting the museum staff and board members in various ways. Recently, a group of students from Sheboygan Christian School business education class assisted staff in cleaning the museum. Additional support has been provided by Biggby Coffee of Sheboygan, Handyman Inc., Harter's Lakeside Disposal LLC., Habitat for Humanity Lakeside, North High School Basketball, Motorhead Auto Detailing, Jos. Schmitt Construction Co., Sheboygan County Historical Society and Museum, SC Media, and Teresa Neer.
The following local businesses are assisting the museum with repairs:
- Restoration Services by Badger State Restoration
- Heating Contractor by Aldag/Honold Mechanical Inc.
- Plumbing Contractor by Neumann Plumbing & Heating Inc.
- Fire Sprinkler System Repairs by Complete Fire Solutions
- Wall & Building repair by Jos Schmitt and Sons Construction
- Aesthetic and Painting Contractor by Lee's Color Studio
- Electrical Services by Altmeyer Electric
Donations can be made at abkids.org or mailed to Above & Beyond Children’s Museum, 902 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081.