Charter Senior Living plans to build a $50 million senior living community in the town of Sheboygan according to WHBL.
Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2024.
The project will include 175 senior apartments, 108 independent living apartments, 46 assisted living apartments and 21 memory care suites. Project participants include DMK Development Group of Louisville, Kentucky, West Bend-based general contractor American Companies and Van Horn Real Estate.
Among the services offered, Charter Senior Living of Sheboygan will provide specialized memory care support through its signature “Flourish Memory Care” program, which focuses on all aspects of wellness – including cognitive, creative, community, motivation, physical, social and spiritual aspects in a seamless environment which can add whatever additional support is required as needed.
Charter, based in Naperville, Illinois, manages 48 senior living communities throughout the eastern half of the United States. This will be its first community in Wisconsin.