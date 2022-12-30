SHEBOYGAN—Above & Beyond Children’s Museum (ABCM) experienced extreme water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum Dec. 25. The extreme cold caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst throughout many areas of the museum.
ABCM sustained extensive damage due to the heating and cooling system failing when temperatures plummeted for days. The basement, which houses staff offices, storage space, and event, exhibit and program supplies, received the most property damage followed by the first and third floors.
ABCM will be closed indefinitely so staff can assess the damage, clean, and restore the basement and other areas of the museum that were damaged.
ABCM will communicate with the public and museum members as a timeframe for reopening is established.
“With time, we are confident the museum will reopen and continue to be the much-loved space that serves our community through quality programming and one-of-a-kind exhibit experiences,” said Jackie Erdman, ABCM executive director.
Currently all programming including the Noon Year's Eve 30th Anniversary Celebration scheduled for Dec. 31 is paused until further notice.
For updates, visit abkids.org.