Acuity Insurance announced that, as part of the company’s long-range leadership perpetuation plan, Melissa Winter has been named the company’s President.
Ben Salzmann, who had been both President and CEO, will remain as CEO. He anticipates staying with the company for three years to help ensure a successful transition and will also continue to serve as a member of Acuity’s Board of Directors.
“We are incredibly blessed to have such a strong, capable executive team that allows us to perpetuate our leadership internally. That continuity of leadership will enable Acuity to carry on our success,” said Acuity Board Chairman Bob Willis.
Salzman said, “Melissa is an outstanding, proven leader who has earned the role as well as the respect of everyone at Acuity."
“It is truly an honor to step into the role of president,” Winter said. “We have an incredible staff and a remarkable period of success over the past 24 years under Ben’s leadership.”
Under Salzmann’s leadership since being named President and CEO in 1999, Acuity has outperformed the industry by an average of seven percentage points on its combined ratio, growing its revenue at nearly double the industry rate, and increasing policyholders’ surplus at more than twice the industry rate.
The company has maintained A+ ratings from both AM Best and S&P and has been named to the Ward’s 50 list of top-performing property-casualty companies for 23 straight years, one of only four insurers in the nation to do so. Acuity also transformed its corporate culture under Salzmann’s guidance to become one of the best places to work in the nation, earning multiple awards over time for its employee-focused climate.
Winter began her career at Acuity in January 1998 as a Claims Representative and was promoted to Central Claims Manager in April 2001. She was named a Claims Consultant in November 2005 and promoted to General Manager - Staff Claims in June 2010. In 2016, she was named Vice President - Business Consulting where she oversaw Acuity’s dynamic strategic planning process, staff functions, and internal innovation teams.
A graduate of Cardinal Stritch University with a major in sociology, Winter has earned the Casualty Claims Law Associate designation. She also holds advanced leadership certificates from the University of Milwaukee - Lubar School of Business, University of Wisconsin Executive Education Center, and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 130,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 31 states.