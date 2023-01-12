SHEBOYGAN—Acuity announced that the company surpassed $2 billion in annual revenue in 2022 for the first time in its 97-year history, finishing the year with $2.22 billion in written premium. This achievement was driven by an 11.3 percent growth rate that generated a record $225 million increase in top-line revenue.
“Thanks to our strong partnerships with independent agents and the efforts of our staff, Acuity continued its upward trajectory in 2022,” said Acuity President and CEO Ben Salzmann. “Our continued growth means we are protecting more customers, serving more agents, and providing rewarding career opportunities for more people across our entire operating territory.”
Acuity has grown nearly nine-fold over the past 24 years and tripled its top-line revenue in just 13 years. The company also set an all-time record for new business written premium in 2022 at $338 million. With Acuity’s expansion came increased job opportunity: the insurer plans to hire 80 people in 2023.
Acuity achieved strong growth across its nationwide operating territory, fueled by gains in both personal and commercial lines. In personal lines, the company achieved its highest amount of new business premium ever, finishing 2022 with nearly $67 million, while setting a record for customer retention and writing an all-time high of nearly $460 million total premium. In commercial lines, Acuity wrote over $271 million in new business premium, issued over 31,000 new policies, and responded to over 103,000 quote requests.
Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 125,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 30 states. Rated A+ by AM Best and S&P, Acuity employs nearly 1,600 people.