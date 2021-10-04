Agropur_H_4c_C

Agropur, one of the world's largest dairy suppliers, will build a new $168 million state-of-the-art cheese factory in Little Chute. With this project, the cooperative anticipates spending nearly $60 million more a year on milk from Wisconsin farms and creating at least 54 new full-time jobs. 

Gov. Tony Evers announced today the state of Wisconsin will support the expansion of Agropur Dairy Cooperative in Little Chute with up to $4.5 million in business tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. 

Agropur will be eligible for the business tax credits during the next four years based on meeting hiring and capital expenditure goals. The project will invest in the latest cheesemaking technology and make room for growth.

“From our farmers and cheesemakers and the folks in the dairy supply chain to the workers who will help build this expansion, to the Wisconsin cheese consumers and enthusiasts everywhere, this investment will be felt far beyond the farm,” Evers said. “This project is great news for our economy and for Wisconsin.”

Agropur is the largest dairy cooperative in North America and one of the top 20 dairy producers in the world. In Wisconsin, Agropur operates facilities in La Crosse, Appleton, Little Chute, Weyauwega and Luxemburg, employing about 850 employees. 

“Wisconsin is uniquely positioned to help Agropur develop new products and succeed in the dairy industry,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “In turn, Agropur invests in our dairy farms, pays family-sustaining wages and through the company’s charity work helps ensure access to healthy food for our communities.”

The new Agropur cheesemaking facility is under construction on 24.5 acres in the village of Little Chute. The 210,000 square foot facility will allow Agropur to increase its production and make future expansions in Little Chute possible. The facility’s milk processing would more than double from 300 million pounds a year to 750 million pounds with about 85 percent of that milk coming from within 40 miles of the plant. 

“Having a new state-of-the-art facility will help us to solidify our leadership position in the dairy industry,” said Doug Simon, Agropur’s president of U.S. operations. “Beyond speed and efficiency, the process and equipment will provide greater flexibility and will allow Agropur to offer a broader line of products to meet our customers’ needs.”

 

