Agropur, one of the world's largest dairy suppliers, will build a new $168 million state-of-the-art cheese factory in Little Chute. With this project, the cooperative anticipates spending nearly $60 million more a year on milk from Wisconsin farms and creating at least 54 new full-time jobs.
Gov. Tony Evers announced today the state of Wisconsin will support the expansion of Agropur Dairy Cooperative in Little Chute with up to $4.5 million in business tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
