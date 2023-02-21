Appleton International Airport announced that Allegiant Airlines will operate a non-stop flight from Appleton to Portland, Oregon from June 15-August 13.
Allegiant is announcing eight additional routes nationwide, and Appleton is one of the airports in the nation to be selected for expansion. Service to Portland be on Thursdays and Sundays. The Portland Airport is located within easy driving distance of the Cascade Mountain range and stately peaks like Mt. Hood, Mt. Saint Helens, or the Columbia River Gorge are nearby.
“We are proud to partner with Allegiant to open up more vacation destinations for Wisconsin travelers,” said Abe Weber, Appleton airport director. “It’s clear consumers in our state and the Upper Peninsula are planning their vacations through the Appleton airport for the convenience of our non-stop flights.”
“Our partnership with Allegiant Airlines is one more example of how the Appleton International Airport is one of the economic engines of the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin,” said Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson. “We’re proud of the growth of this service for both vacation and business travelers.”
Allegiant has been flying out of Appleton since 2013 and in that time has rapidly expanded the number of flights serving the airport. Originally the carrier featured warm weather destinations for consumers but expanded both routes and destinations since that time. The carrier has also increased the size of planes now flying Airbus 320 planes that seat up to 186 passengers.
Currently, Allegiant offers non-stop flights from Appleton to:
- Portland, Oregon
- Phoenix/Mesa
- Nashville
- Las Vegas
- Denver
- Savannah/Hilton Head, Georgia
Flights to Florida include:
- Ft. Lauderdale/Miami,
- Orlando/Daytona Beach,
- Tampa/St. Petersburg,
- Sarasota/Bradenton,
- Ft. Meyers/Punta Gorda
Appleton is the only airport in Wisconsin served by Allegiant. In addition, carriers that serve the Appleton airport also fly non-stop to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Detroit on other domestic carriers.