Allegiant began seasonal service June 15 from Appleton International Airport to Portland International Airport in Oregon an is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $114.
Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 17, for travel by Sept. 4.
“We’re excited to begin flying this highly anticipated route, linking Appleton and Portland, Oregon, with ultra-low-cost, nonstop flights this summer,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “Demand for active travel has skyrocketed, and we believe offering a convenient gateway to Oregon’s beautiful scenery and vibrant culture will make Portland a top destination for those traveling from the Fox Cities region.”
The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Allegiant and make traveling to the Pacific Northwest easier and more affordable for residents of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan,” said Abe Weber, ATW airport director. “Additionally, we’re excited to bring travelers from the Pacific Northwest here to the Appleton area. Interest in the ATW-PDX flight has been tremendous and we’re looking forward to this being a successful route for Allegiant.”