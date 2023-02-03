Alliant Energy announced Feb. 1 it will develop a battery energy storage system adjacent to the current Edgewater Generating Station in Sheboygan.
In a recent filing with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, Alliant Energy notes the new battery project is a cost-effective solution that will help meet projected customer needs.
“This battery system represents the next phase of energy generation that will enable more sustainable growth and greater resiliency,” said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company. “The Edgewater Battery Project is a smart investment that strengthens our generation portfolio while leveraging the historic energy investments in the Sheboygan community.”
Pending PSCW approval, Alliant Energy plans to begin construction on the Edgewater Battery Project in 2024 and expects it to be in service shortly after the Edgewater Generating Station is retired in 2025. The 99-megawatt battery system will be located on a seven-acre parcel and can store enough energy to power over 100,000 Wisconsin homes for four hours.
In addition to the Edgewater Battery Project, Alliant Energy plans to develop a combined 175 MW of battery energy storage capacity at its Grant County and Wood County solar sites. This is part of the plan outlined in the company’s Clean Energy Blueprint, a roadmap for accelerating the transition to cleaner, zero-fuel-cost renewable energy in Wisconsin.
According to a press release, the flexibility created by battery energy storage solutions will diversify and complement Alliant Energy’s generation portfolio while increasing customer access to safe, reliable energy. For more information on Alliant Energy’s battery projects, visit alliantenergy.com/battery.