GREEN BAY—Great news for football fans — American Airlines is offering nonstop flights for two Packers games this season.
The first nonstop flights are for the Sept. 25 Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. Head out on a nonstop flight from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 a.m., arriving at Tampa International Airport (TPA) at 11:04 a.m. The nonstop return flight takes place on Monday, Sept. 26, leaving TPA at 9:15 a.m. and arriving at GRB at 11:37 a.m.
The second game with nonstop flights is the Nov. 13 Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers. Fans from deep in the heart of Texas can jump on board a Saturday, Nov. 12 nonstop flight from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) at 10:30 a.m., and arrive at GRB at 1 p.m. The Monday, Nov. 14 return flight leaves GRB at 7 a.m. and lands at DFW at 9:35 a.m.
“We’re excited that American Airlines is offering these nonstop routes for the games,” GRB Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E. said. “Packers fans love to travel, and these two games will be among the premier games of the season, so we expect the flights will fill up fast.”
GRB is the third largest airport in the state, serving Northeast Wisconsin and portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Business and leisure flights are offered by five major airlines — American, Delta, Frontier, Sun Country and United Airlines — and two fixed base operators, JetAir Group and Executive Air. As the Gateway to Lambeau Field, GRB is a Green Bay Packers Partner and the home airport of the Packers.
“It’s great that one of the airlines serving GRB sees the potential in offering these nonstop flights,” added Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “It’s always fun to see fans from other states make it to Lambeau for a game. We hope they like it enough that they may decide to stay and become area residents.”
Fans can begin booking the flights starting June 25 at www.AA.com. Pricing varies by seat class and availability.