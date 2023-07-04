American Companies has partnered with the Kinseth Hospitality Group to design and build their 19th hotel project together, reports Washington County Insider.
The Home2 Suites by Hilton will be adjacent to the upcoming North Town Apartments, which combined will bring much needed housing and hospitality to the Town of Sheboygan.
The four-story, pet-friendly Home2 Suites branded hotel will have 93 rooms, a workout room, salt-water swimming pool and an outdoor lounge area with firepits.
American Architectural Group designed the hotel to be an inviting and comfortable place for both brief- stay and extended-stay customers. American Construction Services is the general contractor for the hotel.
Construction on site, 3960 N. Marquette Circle, started last week and is expected to be completed July 2024.