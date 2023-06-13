Amerequip is planning a 32,000-square-foot expansion of its Kiel plant where it manufactures custom equipment for the commercial lawn, landscape, agricultural, construction, waste management and industrial markets.
“We are excited about the growth potential that this new expansion offers,” said Mike VanderZanden, president and CEO of Amerequip. “It will provide assembly space for new business we have been awarded as well as room for additional shipping and receiving.”
An additional 25-30 new skilled team members will be hired for positions within the expanded facility.
“We take great pride in providing good paying, local jobs with development opportunities for team members throughout their career at Amerequip,” added VanderZanden. “We value what they do for us and our clients. This new facility will help us to continue delivering on our high standard and quality of work.”
As the company continues to grow, VanderZanden said it will continue to invest in and support the local communities of Kiel and New Holstein.
“We are grateful to be part of two communities that support our company, team members and the work that we do. It’s our honor to be involved and to give back, which will continue to grow as our company continues to grow.”
The expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023.