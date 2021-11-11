OSHKOSH — Amplify Oshkosh is hosting a cybersecurity conference on Nov. 16 for businesses and students.
The Amplify IT 2021 Cybersecurity Conference features keynote Brett L. Scott, who serves as the director of Security Enablement and Training, Americas for Tech Data.
Scott is responsible for accelerating the security expertise of their partners and building security solutions for the Tech Data partner ecosystem to deliver to their customers. He also is the co-founder of the National Cyber Warfare Foundation (NCWF), an organization leading the country in teaching hands-on cybersecurity skills in a real-world environment.
The event, which is from 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the UW-Oshkosh Culver Family Welcome Center at 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, also includes breakfast, cybersecurity panel discussions, a tour of the new UW-Oshkosh Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, a spotlight luncheon featuring FBI Special Agent Byron Franz, networking opportunities and more.
The cost is $69 for pre-registration, $79 at the door. The first 50 students can attend for $5, after the first 50, the cost is $10.
To register, please visit https://amplifyoshkosh.com/events/amplify-it-2021-conference/.