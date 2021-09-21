The NEW Manufacturing Alliance has launched the survey for its 12th annual Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Vitality Index Study, and the organization invites manufacturers in the region to complete it.
The alliance has once again commissioned the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Center for Customized Research and Services to administer the study. Presidents and CEOs of Northeast Wisconsin manufacturing companies with at least $3 million in revenue and 25 or more employees are asked to participate in the study.
Last year’s study had 128 manufacturers participate in the survey, answering questions related to financial health, business growth and expansion, plant modernization, hiring intentions and potential skills shortages.
The telephone and online surveys are being administered in September and October and will gather important manufacturing vitality indicators.
The first manufacturing vitality index survey was completed in 2011, and NEWMA continues to collect information from manufacturers each year. This valuable data helps track changes in the manufacturing industry and guides important strategic decisions.
Questions regarding the study can be directed to Ann Franz at (920) 498-5587 or ann.franz@nwtc.edu. Click here to read an executive summary of last year’s study.