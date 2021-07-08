Preliminary June passenger numbers show Appleton Airport has reached 97 percent of its June 2019 passenger numbers, leading the state of Wisconsin in the return to travel.
For the travel industry, comparisons to 2019 have become widely accepted as the best metric for travel trends, said Appleton Airport Director Abe Weber.
“We’ve been preparing for summer travel, and we’re excited to see old friends and new faces here at the airport,” he said.
Business travel was noticeably up in June, with more expected as companies return to the office in July, Weber added.
Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay reported June 2021 numbers that were 71 percent of the June 2019 totals.