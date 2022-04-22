APPLETON — Appleton International Airport saw a record-breaking month in March, surpassing the most monthly passengers in the airport’s 57-year history. More than 90,000 travelers passed through the airport, eclipsing the previous record of 77,500 in July 2021.
As travel continues to rebound, increased interest in family and vacation travel served as the catalyst for a strong spring travel season at the airport. Travel to warm weather destinations including Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orlando, and Tampa bolstered demand.
“We were thrilled to welcome families and community members back to spring travel this year.” said Abe Weber, airport director. “There was a vibrant energy at the airport, from families to larger groups—all were eager to return to exploring, discovering, and connecting through travel.”
Appleton Airport welcomed more than 700,000 travelers in 2021. In December airport officials announced the addition of three nonstop routes to Sarasota, Denver, and Fort Lauderdale that began service in March. Earlier this month the airport began offering nonstop service to Savannah/Hilton Head.
“The growth trajectory of Appleton Airport is nothing short of phenomenal,” said Thomas Nelson, Outagamie County Executive. “Appleton Airport remains focused on providing travelers with a faster, easier, and more convenient travel experience while connecting them to the world and making more time for what really matters.”
