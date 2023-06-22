The Appleton Common Council approved construction bids not to exceed $40 million for reconstruction of the public library.
The city will borrow $26 million and add in $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Friends of the Appleton Public Library group will have to contribute the remaining $12 million. It's raised $8 million so far.
The Boldt Company is the general contractor and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill is the architect.
The costs include $24.8 million for construction, $9.9 million for other related costs, $5 million for professional fees, and $542,275 for costs associated with the temporary library.
The project was put on hold after the original bids came in about $14 million in excess of the $40 million budgeted. Revisions to the project since then include a reduction in excavation, a combination of meeting spaces to serve dual purposes, and a shift in the location of meeting spaces. These changes will offer more space for children and teens, additional spaces for collaboration and creation, an increase in the number of study and meeting rooms, improved accessibility, safety, and sustainability, and a more flexible floor plan.
"A public library is a beacon and symbol of a community's aspirations and this design builds on the building's existing legacy to serve our community's needs far into the future," said Appleton Public Library Director Colleen Rortvedt.
The building will also feature a geothermal system for heating and cooling, more natural light and improved lighting, lower shelving, two public elevators, and easier-to-navigate restrooms. Updated floor plans are available online at //apl.org/building.
The library is currently operating from 2411 S. Kensington Drive – the former east side Best Buy near Calumet Street and Highway 441.