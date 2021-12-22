APPLETON — Appleton International Airport was awarded more than $3 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration Airport Infrastructure Grant program.
“With the increasing amount of travelers using the airport, it’s imperative we have the infrastructure to meet that travel demand,” said Abe Weber, airport director. “Our current commercial aviation ramp was constructed more than 25 years ago, and this federal funding will allow us to improve the size and safety of the ramp, so we can service larger aircraft."
The grant, made available from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is one of more than 3,000 grants to airports nationwide to invest in infrastructure projects including runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
The Airport Infrastructure Grant program is one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for the program and allows airports to work on projects that will modernize their infrastructure.
“The growth at Appleton Airport has been on an upwards trajectory,” said Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson. “We’re grateful to the FAA for this funding so we can continue to offer Northeast Wisconsin travelers the fast, easy and convenient traveling experience they have come to know at ATW.”