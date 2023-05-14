Appleton officials have released new renderings for the Appleton Public Library building project.
The new design features a reduction in excavation, a combination of meeting spaces to serve dual purposes, and a shift in the location of meeting spaces. These changes will offer more space for children and teens, additional spaces for collaboration and creation, an increase in the number of study and meeting rooms, improved accessibility, safety, and sustainability, and a more flexible floor plan.
The project was put on hold after the original bids came in about $14 million in excess of the $40 million budgeted. A revised timeline has the project going out for bids this month, with council approval in June or July.
"A public library is a beacon and symbol of a community's aspirations and this design builds on the building's existing legacy to serve our community's needs far into the future," said Appleton Public Library Director Colleen Rortvedt.
The building will also feature a geothermal system for heating and cooling, more natural light and improved lighting, lower shelving, two public elevators, and easier-to-navigate restrooms.
These improvements will provide a better browsing experience for library users while also enhancing safety and accessibility.