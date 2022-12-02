Andrew Schmitz has been selected as the inaugural managing director of the U.S. Venture Sustainability Accelerator. The startup accelerator program, a partnership between U.S. Venture and gener8tor, is located in Appleton and will support high-growth and innovative companies that are focused on building solutions in the sustainability and/or mobility space.
As managing director, Schmitz will lead the U.S. Venture Sustainability Investment Accelerator in supporting startups that have the opportunity for significant and scalable economic impact. gener8tor’s network and expertise in sales, marketing and go-to-market strategies support startups that are primed to achieve their growth and fundraising goals.
“We are thrilled to have Andrew lead this important initiative,” said Chuck Dauk, chief innovation and transformation officer at U.S. Venture. “His startup experience and local connections will be a great resource for the founders who receive investment through the U.S. Venture Sustainability Accelerator.”
gener8tor is a nationally-ranked accelerator and internationally recognized venture capital firm that invests in high-growth startups and supports the growth of these young companies through its network of experienced mentors, technologists, corporate partners, angel investors and venture capitalists in more than 41 communities. The U.S. Venture Sustainability Accelerator is operated in partnership with U.S. Venture, an Appleton-based global leader in the energy and transportation industries.
Schmitz, an Appleton native, is an award-winning entrepreneur with experience building tech companies in the local startup ecosystem. Prior to joining gener8tor, he was the original founder of Proceed.app, an application used by manufacturing companies across North America for training frontline workers. During his time starting and growing Proceed.app, Andrew became heavily involved in the startup community throughout Northeastern Wisconsin and frequently advocates for startups in the region.
“Appleton and the Fox Valley have a rich history of world-changing entrepreneurs and innovators. I’m really fortunate to have this opportunity to contribute to our area’s entrepreneurial landscape and legacy,” Schmitz said. “As a tech founder myself, I’ve benefited from what our area has to offer entrepreneurs – from strong industrial ties to low cost of living. I’m excited to connect entrepreneurs with the resources we have to offer in order to help grow the next Appleton-based, world changing businesses of tomorrow.”
The U.S. Venture Sustainability Accelerator is offered in Appleton due to the generous support of U.S. Venture. The accelerator is held once per year, with just five companies accepted per year to ensure a high level of individualized attention.
The program is currently accepting applications. The 12-week accelerator will launch March 23 and conclude on June 15 with a startup showcase. Startups, mentors and investors can sign up to meet with Andrew and learn more or get involved.