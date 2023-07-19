Appleton announced plans to create a 32-acre nature conservancy on the southeast side of the city that will protect forested wetlands in the Southpoint Commerce Park.
Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford described the land designation as one of the largest parkland additions in the city’s history.
“The discovery of wetlands in this area might have been viewed as a setback for Southpoint Commerce Park but what we see is the opportunity to do what is right for our residents and the environment they depend on each and every day,” Woodford said.
The parcel lies east of Eisenhower Drive, south of a planned extension of Vantage Drive and north of Midway Road. Officials said it will be the first park of its type in the city and it will offer passive recreation opportunities such as hiking and viewing wildlife.
“Though we have incredible parks throughout the city… we have nothing like this,” Gaza said.
The wetlands and the numerous hardwood trees that make up the forest will be conserved. Gaza said the forest includes shagbark hickory, white oak, swamp white oak, basswood, red maple, sugar maple, beech, bitternut hickory and other trees.
The Department of Parks, Recreation and Facilities Management will develop a master plan during the next two years that can then be implemented using a variety of fund sources including grants. Department head Dean Gazza anticipates a trail head area as well as unpaved, unlit trails.
Ward 5 Alderperson Katie Van Zeeland said the new conservancy will help address the lack of parklands on the south side of Appleton.